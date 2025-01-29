Order the Galaxy S25 now and get free credit!
T-Mobile's imminent Netflix price hikes are now official, and users are understandably furious

By
0comments
T-Mobile Wireless service
Promotional T-Mobile Netflix On Us image starring former CEO John Legere
Shortly after Netflix's most recent price increase announcement, a classic good news/bad news scenario emerged for T-Mobile subscribers currently enjoying substantial discounts on the world's most popular video streaming platform, and now all that speculation is officially confirmed.

Starting with the good news portion of today's report, a number of T-Mo customers are showing their appreciation for the generous industry-leading "Un-carrier" on Reddit upon receiving messages recommending them to "kick back, keep streaming, and continue to enjoy Netflix ON US with no changes" to their monthly bill.

These texts exclusively concern the Netflix Standard with ads option, which is currently included at no cost whatsoever on Go5G and Magenta plans with two or more lines and any Go5G Next, Go5G Plus, and Magenta Max plans. Despite a small hike from $6.99 to $7.99, this entry-level streaming service tier is confirmed to remain complimentary for all those T-Mobile subscribers, at least until Netflix jacks up its prices again in the future to cover for more underwhelming "Squid Game" seasons and offensive European musicals.


Moving on to the recently rumored and now confirmed bad news, an entirely different (and evidently more vocal) group of T-Mobile customers is deeply unhappy with the Netflix pricing changes coming next month. Starting February 20, those who are currently paying $8.50 for their monthly Premium streaming will have to cough up $11, while Netflix Standard subscribers with no ads supported on their accounts are looking at a monthly expense of $4 instead of $1.50.

Basically, T-Mo will continue to cover $7 of your Netflix Standard without ads or Netflix Premium costs while asking Netflix Standard with ads subscribers to pay an exactly zero percent portion of their $8 a month subscription. That doesn't seem entirely fair, and as pointed out by numerous angry Redditors, it looks a lot like T-Mobile and Netflix are doing everything in their power to push you towards that profitable (for them) ad-supported life.

Of course, things could have been worse, as Magenta could have decided to cover just 7 bucks across all Netflix plans rather than the $8 or more many (naive) users appear to have expected. At the end of the day, the blame here still lies mainly with Netflix and not T-Mobile, especially considering the undeniably declining quality of the platform's original content in the last few years.
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer

