T-Mobile's epic Black Friday 2024 deals are here with free iPhones, Pixel 9s, Galaxy S24s, and more





That's right, most of the "Un-carrier's" top holiday deals this season are available online and in brick and mortar stores today, with a couple of additional promotions being merely teased in Magenta's latest press release ahead of a December debut. As always, not all of T-Mo's BF offers are actually new, and the vast majority require either an eligible device trade-in or the activation of a new line on a certain plan or other.





Still, you have to admire the sheer number and diversity of devices you can currently get for free without jumping through... too many hoops. Also, as special conditions and asterisks go, something tells me that Verizon and AT&T will take things to a whole new level of inconvenience for their customers when they roll out their own Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals soon.

Free phones, watches, tablets, and speakers for all





Galaxy S24 Plus Pixel 9 Pro XL everyone gets a free high-end smartphone this Black Friday... season. With strings, of course, but once again, I have to underline that the requirements of most of these killer promos are really not as inconvenient or as convoluted as... they sometimes are. As Oprah would say, you get a free iPhone 16 Pro , you get a free, you get a freegets a free high-end smartphone this Black Friday... season. With strings, of course, but once again, I have to underline that the requirements of most of these killer promos are really not as inconvenient or as convoluted as... they sometimes are.









iPhone 16 Pro can be yours free of charge without an obligatory trade-in as long as you don't have a problem adding a line to an undoubtedly already expensive plan. T-Mo's free For instance, the aforementionedcan be yours free of charge without an obligatory trade-in as long as you don't have a problem adding a line to an undoubtedly already expensive plan. T-Mo's free iPhone 14 and Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 offers are even more straightforward, and the same goes for the iPad 10 and iPad mini 7 's biggest discounts to date. But let's cut to the chase and quickly list all the best Black Friday deals available at the nation-leading "Un-carrier" right now:





iPhone 16 Pro , Galaxy Z Flip 6 Samsung Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus for free with a new line OR a trade-in on a Go5G Next plan;

, for free with a new line OR a trade-in on a Go5G Next plan; Free iPhone 16 , Google Pixel 9 Pro XL , Pixel 9 Pro , and Samsung Galaxy S24 with new line or trade-in on Go5G Plus and Go5G Next plans;

, , , and with new line or trade-in on Go5G Plus and Go5G Next plans; Free iPhone 14 with network switch and new line on "most plans";

with network switch and new line on "most plans"; Free 40mm Galaxy Watch 7 or $79.99 Google Pixel Watch 3 (41mm) with a "qualifying" new watch line;

or $79.99 (41mm) with a "qualifying" new watch line; $400 iPad 10th Gen (64GB) discount or $250 off iPad mini (A17 Pro) with a new tablet line;

Free JBL Clip 5 speaker with Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 9 purchase;

Free Apple Watch SE 2 (40mm) or $30 44mm model with a qualifying watch line (beginning tomorrow, November 21). Even more epic deals are coming in December





Yes, ladies and gents, the above offers are merely part one of T-Mobile 's two-part deals strategy for this year's winter holidays, with the following promotions being scheduled to join the festivities on December 2 exclusively online and in the T-Life app:



Free iPhone 16 Pro with trade-in on Go5G Next + free AirPods 4 ;

with trade-in on Go5G Next + free ; Free Samsung Galaxy S24 + or Google Pixel 9 Pro with trade-in on Go5G Next + free Samsung Galaxy Buds FE or Google Pixel Buds A-Series.



T-Mobile subscribers to save a grand total of more than $1,400 when bundling, for instance, a gratis iPhone 16 Pro with a pair of complimentary For those keeping score at home, these deals will allowsubscribers to save a grand total of more than $1,400 when bundling, for instance, a gratiswith a pair of complimentary fourth-gen AirPods and a free second-gen Apple Watch SE









On top of everything else, T-Mo plans to slash a very cool $250 off the prices of the Apple Watch Series 10 in both 42 and 46mm sizes and the Apple Watch Ultra 2 starting December 12 with a "qualifying" new line of service and no other hoops to jump through. It's early days, but we may have a Black Friday 2024 winner here, at least as far as the competition between America's top wireless service providers is concerned.