T-Mobile's killer iPhone 14 series launch deal leaks out hours ahead of announcement





The latest (last?) juicy information spill indirectly concerns the somewhat delicate and much-discussed retail pricing matter , claiming to reveal the huge discounts T-Mobile customers will be able to get right off the bat on the iPhone 14, 14 Max, 14 Pro, and 14 Pro Max... under certain (strict) requirements.

How to get a free iPhone 14 Pro









A premium and totally unlimited Magenta Max plan;

An iPhone 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max, 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max, 13 Pro, 13 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S21+, S21 Ultra, S22 Plus, S22 Ultra, OnePlus 10 Pro, or Google Pixel 6 Pro trade-in.



To be perfectly clear, you'll have to meet both those conditions at the same time to slash a whopping $1,000 off the regular price of an iPhone 14 Pro or 14 Pro Max, not to mention that you'll probably need to open a new line of Magenta Max wireless service as well. Last but not least, your one thousand bucks will almost surely be applied to your account as monthly bill credits over a period of two years.









Of course, this all means the iPhone 14 Pro will likely start at the same $1,000 price as last year's iPhone 13 Pro, at least at T-Mobile , while the iPhone 14 Pro Max is unsurprisingly set to cost more (probably, $100 more).





A free iPhone 14 Pro offer also pretty much automatically means the non-Pro iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max (not Plus) will be available at no cost (after bill credits) under the same aforementioned conditions.

What other discounts are in store?





Because not everyone can trade in a recent Pro, Pro Max, Plus, or Ultra powerhouse from Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, or Google, T-Mobile is obviously cooking up other sweet iPhone 14 series deals as well. These are purportedly all scheduled to kick off this Friday, September 9, when Apple 's hot new mobile devices are widely expected to go up for pre-order around the world.





Without further ado, here's how much Magenta Max subscribers will be able to get with other device trade-ins:





$800 off with iPhone X, XR, XS, XS Max, iPhone 11, 11 mini, 12, 12 mini, iPhone SE 3, Samsung Galaxy S20, S20 Plus, S20 Ultra, S20 FE, S21, S21 FE, S22, Note 10, Note 10 Plus, Note 20, Note 20 Ultra, Z Fold family, Z Flip, Z Flip 5G, Z Flip 3, OnePlus 8, OnePlus 9, Pixel 5, Pixel 6.

$400 off with iPhone 7 and 8 series, iPhone SE 2, Samsung Galaxy S7 to S10 series, Note 8, Note 9, A51, A70, A71, Google Pixel 3 and 4 families, LG Wing, Velvet, V50, V60, G7, G8, Motorola Razr.



And here's what "all other rate plans" should be eligible for in terms of iPhone 14, 14 Max, 14 Pro, and 14 Pro Max savings with trade-ins:





$500 off with iPhone 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max, 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max, 13 Pro, 13 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus, S21 Ultra, S22 Plus, S22 Ultra, OnePlus 10 Pro, Pixel 6 Pro.

$400 off with iPhone X, XR, XS, XS Max, iPhone 11, 11 mini, 12, 12 mini, iPhone SE 3, Samsung Galaxy S20, S20 Plus, S20 Ultra, S20 FE, S21, S21 FE, S22, Note 10, Note 10 Plus, Note 20, Note 20 Ultra, Z Fold family, Z Flip, Z Flip 5G, Z Flip 3, OnePlus 8, OnePlus 9, Pixel 5, Pixel 6.

$200 off with iPhone 7, 7 Plus, 8, 8 Plus, iPhone SE 2, Samsung Galaxy S7 to S10 families, Note 8, Note 9, A51, A70, A71, Google Pixel 3 and 4 series, LG Wing, Velvet, V50, V60, G7, G8, Motorola Razr.