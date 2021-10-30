T-Mobile goes back to its Verizon and AT&T-mocking roots to highlight its 5G supremacy (again)





While he did stop short of calling the first and third-largest US wireless service providers names, T-Mo President of Technology Neville Ray certainly pulled no punches at this week's MWC Los Angeles event when touting some of his company's greatest 5G achievements so far and even greater ambitions looking ahead.

Are the "other guys nuts" for not following Magenta's suit?





Verizon and AT&T may have indirectly acknowledged the errors of their initial 5G rollout ways by acquiring a wealth of C-Band spectrum recently, but according to Neville Ray, the two's revised network upgrade strategies remain inherently flawed from a number of key perspectives.





For one thing, T-Mo is hard at work on combining mid-band 5G technology with low-band for uplink, which is apparently a "super exciting" breakthrough... even though it doesn't really sound that way.

















That's at least what Neville Ray claims will happen relatively soon, and yet for some reason Verizon and AT&T have apparently expressed no interest in implementing a similar technology for their future C-Band networks envisioned as direct alternatives for T-Mobile's industry-dominating 5G UC.





The only logical (and hilarious) conclusion is that the "other guys" must be "nuts" for not seeing what T-Mo sees as the future of 5G stateside.

AT&T's 5G+? More like "5G minus"









For those unaware, Ma Bell is using a 5G+ label for its blazing fast but terribly spotty mmWave signal right now, planning to expand... the meaning of the marketing moniker to cover C-Band technology as well in the near future.













Namely, AT&T's misleading use of a 5GE icon on phones that were in fact still connected to good old fashioned 4G LTE. That apparently "started" all of this confusion that still goes on today, but it's not like T-Mobile is doing a whole lot to end things in a clear and mature way. Not with the 5G UC logo encompassing both mid-band and mmWave technology, and with customers undeniably struggling to tell the differences between Ultra Capacity and Extended Range 5G (aka regular 5G) at first glance.





Of course, the point about AT&T's 5G+ network currently feeling like "5G minus" due to very limited availability definitely stands. After all, we're talking about a staggering difference between around five million people theoretically covered by Ma Bell's blazing fast mmWave signal and the 186 million (potential) T-Mobile subscribers capable of getting lower but still impressive mid-band speeds





Keep in mind that the 186 million number is set to jump to "almost" 200 million by the end of the year alone and as many as 300 million people in 2023. That's close to the current availability of T-Mo's nationwide Extended Range 5G network, which is itself close to covering the entire population of the US.





In other words, it's almost physically impossible to envision a scenario in which AT&T or Verizon will be able to catch up to the early leader of the US 5G landscape anytime in the next two or three years.





