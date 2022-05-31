Metro by T-Mobile offers customers one free month of 5G home internet
Metro by T-Mobile is trying to attract more customers to its 5G home internet service by allowing them to try it for free for a whole month before deciding to commit to a long-term plan. There’s a catch to the deal, but the bottom line is that if you’re not sure the service is suitable for your needs, it’s the best offer you can get at the moment.
Additionally, the offer is only aimed at new home internet accounts and there’s a limit of one free month per household. Another smaller drawback is that customers who apply for the free trial might be charged the $20 activation fee.
Finally, customers who decide to switch from another carrier to Metro by T-Mobile’s home internet are offered up to $500 for termination fees, which will be paid via virtual prepaid MasterCard card.
The offer that is only available in stores, but it’s also advertised on Metro by T-Mobile’s website. The deal spotted by BestMVNO involves adding the home internet plan to a new or existing Metro by T-Mobile phone plan. This is the main drawback of the offer as far as the report says.
Since the free month of service is offered via an instant rebate in the form of credit against the plan’s regular price, customers who cancel the service before the free trial expires will be refunded the cost of the service ($50) once they return the internet gateway to the store.
