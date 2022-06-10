 Another price increase is coming to Verizon, and this one is just as bad as AT&T's - PhoneArena
Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Another price increase is coming to Verizon, and this one is just as bad as AT&T's

Verizon Wireless service
Another price increase is coming to Verizon, and this one is just as bad as AT&T's
While it's never nice to have to pay more for the same services or goods, we were actually pretty pleasantly surprised by the "economic adjustment charges" (read monthly rate hikes) announced by Verizon almost a month ago.

That's because we all saw them coming, and compared to how AT&T chose to deal with out-of-control inflation less than two weeks earlier, Big Red seemed rather considerate towards its customers, adding a small new $1.35 recurring fee to millions of accounts.

Unfortunately (although not entirely surprisingly), it appears that a second round of price increases is on the way, impacting fewer users... to the tune of $6 a month and up. Yes, Verizon is taking a page straight from AT&T's playbook this time around, pulling out all the stops to boost those unlimited subscription numbers while naturally beefing up its profit margins in the process.

The exact same $6 and $12 hikes for single and multiple lines respectively will be imposed by Verizon on "metered postpaid consumer plans" in addition to the aforementioned new fee, which means that some customers are likely to see their monthly bills go up twice in the space of just one month.

According to a document leaked on YouTube and essentially confirmed as authentic by the nation's largest mobile network operator for the folks over at CNET, impacted customers include but not are limited to those on More Everything, More Everything Loyalty, The Verizon Plan, The New Verizon Plan, and shared 5GB/10GB plans.

As you can imagine, unlimited plan users will not be affected in any way by this latest change, and the same goes for prepaid and business customers. The excuse offered by Big Red for the price hikes set to come into effect starting "no sooner than" July 19 is frankly laughable, as it has apparently become costlier to "maintain" the legacy plans mentioned above (as well as others like them).

While Verizon insists it's not "requiring" anyone on a so-called "Shared Data Plan", aka a metered plan, to upgrade to its so-called "unlimited" service, it's easy to understand why some people impacted by this move might feel like that's exactly what's happening here. 

If you're not entirely sure you'll be able to afford your phone bill soon, fret not, Verizon will formally inform you of any and all new charges starting next week, giving you enough time to switch to T-Mobile by July 19. By the way, does anyone still think it was a good idea for Big Red to essentially attack the "Un-carrier" on semantics last week?

Loading Comments...

Latest News

With iOS and iPadOS 16, more native apps can be uninstalled by users
With iOS and iPadOS 16, more native apps can be uninstalled by users
At current rate, flagship iPhone will cost more than $6,000 by 2032
At current rate, flagship iPhone will cost more than $6,000 by 2032
Behold the familiar design and full spec sheet of 2022's second and final OnePlus flagship
Behold the familiar design and full spec sheet of 2022's second and final OnePlus flagship
Google Chrome gets a few new on-device AI features
Google Chrome gets a few new on-device AI features
Samsung might be one step closer to its first rollable phone
Samsung might be one step closer to its first rollable phone
Apple tops phone, tablet, laptop, watch, earbuds sales! Steve Jobs and Tim Cook’s way to the top
Apple tops phone, tablet, laptop, watch, earbuds sales! Steve Jobs and Tim Cook’s way to the top

Popular stories

Get your big-battery T-Mobile 5G Hotspot for free starting next week
Get your big-battery T-Mobile 5G Hotspot for free starting next week
AT&T drops HBO Max free offering, removes Unlimited Elite plan
AT&T drops HBO Max free offering, removes Unlimited Elite plan
New York passes Right to Repair law; it's the first state to do that
New York passes Right to Repair law; it's the first state to do that
June Feature Drop appears to cure most of what ailed Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro units
June Feature Drop appears to cure most of what ailed Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro units
Walmart is selling Apple's 2020 iPad Air at an incredible price, but there's a catch
Walmart is selling Apple's 2020 iPad Air at an incredible price, but there's a catch
The Roku Channel adds 50 free Live TV channels
The Roku Channel adds 50 free Live TV channels
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless