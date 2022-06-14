 T-Mobile's standalone 5G network takes yet another huge step forward with new speed record - PhoneArena
Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

T-Mobile's standalone 5G network takes yet another huge step forward with new speed record

T-Mobile Wireless service 5G
T-Mobile's standalone 5G network takes yet another huge step forward with new speed record
Equally focused on breaking largely theoretical new 5G ground and delivering practical network upgrades its customers can actually experience in the real world already, T-Mobile has recently managed to extend its lead over the competition in nationwide speed tests while also rolling out Voice Over 5G technology... on a fairly limited scale.

The "Un-carrier's" latest incredible breakthrough is likely to make an even smaller short-term impact on real-life user experiences than VoNR (aka Voice Over New Radio or Voice Over 5G), which doesn't make it any less breathtaking and difficult to match by Verizon and AT&T.

Verizon still has the mmWave (lab) supremacy


In a nutshell, T-Mo has managed to squeeze speeds of over 3 Gbps out of a commercial Samsung Galaxy S22 on a "live production" network, which is apparently a(nother) "global first" for the clear early leader of the competitive US 5G wireless landscape.

This outstanding achievement was done by merging two 2.5 GHz Ultra Capacity 5G channels and one extra channel of 1900 MHz spectrum on the world's first "nationwide" standalone 5G network, which is still unrivaled in the US even almost two years after its original deployment.


Of course, Verizon pulled off 5+ Gbps 5G speeds (in a lab) back in 2020, but there are a number of key differences between the two feats that are definitely worth highlighting. In addition to relying entirely on 5G technology thanks to the aforementioned "standalone" signal, T-Mobile's record involved no millimeter wave spectrum whatsoever.

At least in theory, that means it should be a lot easier to replicate those 3+ Gbps numbers by actual users... at some point in the future, as mid-band spectrum is far more prevalent than mmWave, not to mention that the S22 is also available for anyone to buy.

The Galaxy S22 series of ultra-high-end Samsung smartphones will just so happen to be the first to tap into that aforementioned 1900 MHz 5G channel "later this year", with 5G Carrier Aggregation (NR CA) of two 2.5 GHz 5G channels already being available in "parts" of T-Mobile's industry-dominating network to maximize speeds, performance, and capacity.

"Additional" devices, most likely including Apple's upcoming iPhone 14 family, and additional "parts" of Magenta's 5G network are set to join the Standalone 5G Carrier Aggregation party in the "near future", slowly getting users closer and closer to the 3 Gbps mark without compromising on coverage.

Mid-band is the whole ballgame


Ultra Capacity 5G, mind you, which is the generic name of the mid-band network where this three-channel aggregation will take place, already covers around 225 million people across the nation (at least in theory), aiming to jump to 260 million by the end of this year and an incredible 300 million sometime in 2023.

Granted, very few of those people will be able to come within, well, 2 Gbps or so of 3 Gbps anytime soon, but T-Mobile is at least making its customers dream of massive tangible speed upgrades, unlike Verizon and AT&T, which are still in the mid-band spectrum-gathering phase of their 5G network buildouts after wasting far too much time trying to make mmWave happen.


Millimeter wave, aka high-band, spectrum can theoretically deliver considerably higher speeds than mid-band 5G technology, as demonstrated by Verizon a couple of years ago (and not only then), but due to inherent signal penetration limitations, its widespread use has simply proven unfeasible.

We're talking so unfeasible, in fact, that Big Red itself essentially stopped hyping up the technology, combining it instead for all marketing purposes with its newly deployed C-band signal into one T-Mobile Ultra Capacity-rivaling Ultra Wideband network. And today we have the 999th piece of evidence supporting mid-band's supremacy.

Loading Comments...

Latest News

WhatsApp users will soon be able to transfer their data from Android to iOS with ease
WhatsApp users will soon be able to transfer their data from Android to iOS with ease
For a limited time, with up to 80% off, replace the cracked screen of an eligible Samsung phone
For a limited time, with up to 80% off, replace the cracked screen of an eligible Samsung phone
Samsung rolls out camera improvements to the Galaxy Note 20/Ultra
Samsung rolls out camera improvements to the Galaxy Note 20/Ultra
Apple's App Tracking Transparency seems to not apply to Apple itself, find German regulators (Updated - Apple statement)
Apple's App Tracking Transparency seems to not apply to Apple itself, find German regulators (Updated - Apple statement)
Big Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 upgrade over Watch 4 confirmed by the FCC (update: not so fast)
Big Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 upgrade over Watch 4 confirmed by the FCC (update: not so fast)
Meta expands parental control tools for Instagram and in VR
Meta expands parental control tools for Instagram and in VR

Popular stories

Get your big-battery T-Mobile 5G Hotspot for free starting next week
Get your big-battery T-Mobile 5G Hotspot for free starting next week
AT&T drops HBO Max free offering, removes Unlimited Elite plan
AT&T drops HBO Max free offering, removes Unlimited Elite plan
June Feature Drop appears to cure most of what ailed Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro units
June Feature Drop appears to cure most of what ailed Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro units
Another price increase is coming to Verizon, and this one is just as bad as AT&T's
Another price increase is coming to Verizon, and this one is just as bad as AT&T's
New Pixel 6a unboxing video offers side by side comparison with Pixel 6 Pro
New Pixel 6a unboxing video offers side by side comparison with Pixel 6 Pro
Here are Samsung's current Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4, and Galaxy Watch 5 launch plans and colors
Here are Samsung's current Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4, and Galaxy Watch 5 launch plans and colors
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless