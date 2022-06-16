Verizon heavily cuts prices on 5G Home Internet plans for current customers
In a surprising move, Verizon lowered prices of all its 5G Home Internet plans to as low as $25 per month. The Big Red announced today that the deal is only available for Verizon customers on any of its 5G plans, including 5G Do More, 5G Play More, and 5G Get More.
Verizon’s cheapest 5G unlimited plan, 5G Start, is not included in the offer, so if you’re on this specific plan, you will not be able to get 5G Home Internet for $25/month. The deal also requires customers to activate AutoPay if they didn’t already.
Obviously, Verizon customers who qualify for the deal can opt for faster plans 5G Home Internet plans, but they are more expensive. Keep in mind that both Fios fiber and LTE Home internet options are now available for just $25.
Verizon’s cheapest 5G unlimited plan, 5G Start, is not included in the offer, so if you’re on this specific plan, you will not be able to get 5G Home Internet for $25/month. The deal also requires customers to activate AutoPay if they didn’t already.
The basic 5G Home Internet plan, which is now available for just $25 per month, offers quite a lot of perks and benefits. Here is what you’ll get if you take on Verizon’s offer:
- No hidden fees, annual contracts, or extra charges for setup and equipment
- 300Mbps Fios with no data caps
- Two-year price guarantee and up to $500 for early termination fee
Obviously, Verizon customers who qualify for the deal can opt for faster plans 5G Home Internet plans, but they are more expensive. Keep in mind that both Fios fiber and LTE Home internet options are now available for just $25.
In related news, if you already have Verizon Home Internet with a Fios plan and want to get on the carrier’s 5G network, you can save up to $10/line per month for four lines when you switch and select 5G mobile plans with AutoPay.
Things that are NOT allowed: