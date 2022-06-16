 Verizon heavily cuts prices on 5G Home Internet plans for current customers - PhoneArena
Verizon heavily cuts prices on 5G Home Internet plans for current customers

Verizon Wireless service 5G
In a surprising move, Verizon lowered prices of all its 5G Home Internet plans to as low as $25 per month. The Big Red announced today that the deal is only available for Verizon customers on any of its 5G plans, including 5G Do More, 5G Play More, and 5G Get More.

Verizon’s cheapest 5G unlimited plan, 5G Start, is not included in the offer, so if you’re on this specific plan, you will not be able to get 5G Home Internet for $25/month. The deal also requires customers to activate AutoPay if they didn’t already.

The basic 5G Home Internet plan, which is now available for just $25 per month, offers quite a lot of perks and benefits. Here is what you’ll get if you take on Verizon’s offer:

  • No hidden fees, annual contracts, or extra charges for setup and equipment
  • 300Mbps Fios with no data caps
  • Two-year price guarantee and up to $500 for early termination fee

Obviously, Verizon customers who qualify for the deal can opt for faster plans 5G Home Internet plans, but they are more expensive. Keep in mind that both Fios fiber and LTE Home internet options are now available for just $25.

In related news, if you already have Verizon Home Internet with a Fios plan and want to get on the carrier’s 5G network, you can save up to $10/line per month for four lines when you switch and select 5G mobile plans with AutoPay.
iPhone supplier Pegatron focuses on expanding production out of China to Vietnam, India, and other countries
Sennheiser teases its upcoming premium headphones, claiming impressive 60 hours of battery life
Apple could introduce USB-C and other significant upgrades to its next entry-level iPad
YouTube adds new feature dubbed 'Corrections' to help creators fix mistakes
What was your first time (connecting to a 5G signal) like?
The OnePlus 10/10T specs and new images leak: top display and processor, no Hasselblad camera
Get your big-battery T-Mobile 5G Hotspot for free starting next week
Google Maps adds another nifty feature for Android and iOS users
Many new malicious Android apps crop up, delete them now before they steal your data and cash
Another price increase is coming to Verizon, and this one is just as bad as AT&T's
New Pixel 6a unboxing video offers side by side comparison with Pixel 6 Pro
Here are Samsung's current Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4, and Galaxy Watch 5 launch plans and colors
