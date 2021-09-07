Notification Center

AT&T Samsung Android

AT&T starts sending Samsung smartphones to customers affected by its 3G shutdown

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
0
AT&T starts sending Samsung smartphones to customers affected by its 3G shutdown
As some of you probably know by now, AT&T announced it will shut down its 3G network effective February 2022 to further expand its 5G network. As such, customers using phones that only work on AT&T’s 3G network will become obsolete.

However, customers who know that their smartphones will no longer work starting February 2022 can request the carrier for replacements. As AndroidPolice points out, AT&T is sending iPhone SE units to those with very old iPhones that will no longer work once the carrier’s 3G network shuts down. On the other hand, customers with Android smartphones are getting cheap Radiant Core handsets instead.

Obviously, customers who didn’t make requests to have their 3G-only phones replaced will receive replacements as well. And it looks like AT&T has already started to send phones to those who didn’t request them yet. Many Reddit users confirmed they have received various Samsung smartphones as replacements for their 3G-only smartphones rather than cheap Radiant Core devices.

Some claim they have received Samsung Galaxy Note 9 units, but there are also reports of AT&T sending Galaxy S9 and Galaxy A series phones. According to an official statement received by AndroidPolice, AT&T says that it did “not changed our plans to replace 3G network-dependent devices. However, inventory constraints mean we sometimes must find substitutes for some devices.”

That being said, if you haven’t yet received a replacement phone for you 3G-only device, you might be in for a nice surprise in the near future.

