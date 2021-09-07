AT&T starts sending Samsung smartphones to customers affected by its 3G shutdown

AT&T starts sending Samsung smartphones to customers affected by its 3G shutdown0
However, customers who know that their smartphones will no longer work starting February 2022 can request the carrier for replacements. As AndroidPolice points out, AT&T is sending iPhone SE units to those with very old iPhones that will no longer work once the carrier’s 3G network shuts down. On the other hand, customers with Android smartphones are getting cheap Radiant Core handsets instead.
Many Reddit users confirmed they have received various Samsung smartphones as replacements for their 3G-only smartphones rather than cheap Radiant Core devices.
That being said, if you haven’t yet received a replacement phone for you 3G-only device, you might be in for a nice surprise in the near future.