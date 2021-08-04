T-Mobile sets new Sprint network shutdown date, stays mum on its own 3G service





At some point, however, it needs to shutter Sprint's aging CDMA network standard, and was recently in hot water with DISH for wanting to end it sooner than agreed. After acquiring Sprint’s prepaid businesses and customers, DISH was given access to the network of the resulting new T-Mobile carrier for no less than seven years, in addition to the opportunity of building its own independent 5G broadband network.





Last we heard, T-Mobile wanted to " turn off the Sprint CDMA network - home to millions of Boost subscribers - on January 1, 2022. This is significantly sooner than the three-year migration timeline it previously announced ," said DISH at the time.





This is indeed a far cry from the year 2023 it expected when it was given Sprint's prepaid brand Boost's subscribers to start its own network with. T-Mobile, however, is not budging, and intends to be completely done with Sprint as soon as next year.





When will T-Mobile shut down Sprint's CDMA and LTE networks?





January 1, 2022 - Sprint’s older 3G (CDMA) network will be retired

June 30, 2022 - Sprint’s LTE network will be retired









Unlike the Sprint shutdown sprint, there is no timeline for retiring T-Mobile’s own ancient 2G GSM and 3G UMTS networks, for which "no date has been set" yet. As to why is T-Mobile in such a rush to kill Sprint's CDMA and LTE networks?









There you have it, and T-Mobile says that all affected parties have been warned which doesn't make it an easier pill for DISH to swallow. T-Mobile actually lists two advantages that shutting the older Sprint networks down will bring:





Up to 300 times faster speeds

Improved " public safety and 911 location accuracy capabilities "





Who would want to live in the slow lane, right? Tell it to those millions of Boost subscribers, DISH would quip, while it is hurrying up with its 5G network buildout. There you have it, the old Sprint network as we know it will cease to exist on June 30, 2022. It's a date.