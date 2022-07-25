T-Mobile's big 2021 data breach bill comes in at a whopping $500 million total













Technically, Magenta is looking at two different bills, one for a $350 million settlement fund meant to cover everything from attorneys' fees to actual customer compensation for the infamous data breach disclosed in August 2021 and one for an "incremental spend commitment of at least $150 million for data security and related technology" for 2022 and 2023.





on top of the carrier's "previously budgeted baseline." In other words, if you were in any way affected by T-Mo's laughably weak security last year , you can expect to get a (small) share of that $350 million in the mail... eventually, while said security will be beefed up with a "minimum" investment of $150 millionof the carrier's "previously budgeted baseline."









From an impacted consumer perspective, of course, $350 million is not that much cash, being likely to amount to an individual settlement of just a few bucks when taking all court expenses into consideration, as well as the number of people estimated to have had at least some form of personal data compromised in August 2021.





We're talking more than 70 million "current" (as of the date of the breach), former, and "prospective" T-Mobile customers, although in order to qualify for compensation, you will need to file a claim during a window of time and on a website yet to be announced.





All of the necessary details for every single one of you to get paid will only come out after this proposed deal is approved by a judge "as soon as December."



