T-Mobile may bribe Sprint customers to switch to its network ASAP

T-Mobile and Sprint merged in April 2020 and the former has been encouraging the latter's customers to get its SIM cards. Sprint's LTE network will shut down on June 30 and as of August 2021, a third of Sprint customers had been shifted to T-Mobile and the company had said the rest would migrate by the mid-2022 deadline. To achieve that goal, T-Mobile may offer bill credits to Sprint customers who just can't let go of their old SIM cards.





The T-Mo Report says that it has seen an internal document that suggests that Sprint customers who still haven't changed over to a T-Mobile SIM card, a process which the Un-carrier calls the "T-Mobile Network Experience," or "TNX" for short, will be offered incentives by T-Mobile.





Apparently, Sprint clients who haven’t TNX’d their lines yet will get a $10 bill credit per line in exchange for a switch to T-Mobile's SIM cards. The move to T-Mobile will allow Sprint customers to take full advantage of its towers and bands.



Back to the rumored offer, a Sprint account with five lines, for instance, will get $50 in bill credit for switching to T-Mobile. The catch here is that all lines using Sprint's SIMS will have to make the move otherwise, otherwise, you will not get any bill credits.



The offer will apparently go into effect on June 30. You will have to TNX within the promotional window and can expect to get credits within 1-2 billing cycles.





T-Mobile has already retired Sprint's 3G CDMA network and recently introduced a technology called Voice over 5G New Radio technology, or VoNR, which enables faster call setup times and better call quality compared to 4G Voice over LTE, or VoLTE.



