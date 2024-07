Save $402 on the Surface Pro 9 with a keyboard and a pen through this clearance deal

Get the Surface Pro 9 with both accessories for $402 off Best Buy sells you the 8/256GB Surface Pro 9 with an Intel Core i5 processor and Surface Pro keyboard + Surface Slim Pen 2 for $402 off the bundle's usual price. This is an ultra-rare clearance deal that's not matched by sellers like Amazon or Walmart. If you've always wanted to have the complete Surface Pro 9 kit for less than $980, now's the time to act! $402 off (29%) $977 98 $1379 98 Buy at BestBuy 16/256GB Surface Pro 9 with Intel Core i7: save $431! Don't need the compatible accessories? Well, the more powerful Surface Pro 9 with twice the RAM and a faster Intel Core i7 processor is also on sale, this time at Walmart. At present, the merchant's best-selling deal lets you save $431 on the top-notch slate. This promo is provided by a Pro Seller at Walmart, arriving with a 15-day free return period. $431 off (27%) $1168 99 $1599 99 Buy at Walmart

We've got something pretty exciting to share with all Windows fans out there. Best Buy has just released an ultra-exciting Surface Pro 9 bundle deal that saves you $402 on the entire tablet kit! That includes the 8/256GB Intel Core i5 Microsoft tablet, the Surface Slim Pen 2, and the Signature Keyboard! Go ahead and get this super-cool bundle for $977.98 instead of $1,379.98 while you can!Given that Best Buy usually sells the model with twice the RAM and the keyboard only, we think this current deal is quite rare. As you can probably guess, no such bundle offer is available at Amazon or Walmart. By the way, we'd like to point out that Best Buy doesn't tend to hold its Surface Pro 9 promotions for long. That's why we recommend acting fast and taking advantage before it's too late.If you have a keyboard and a pen or only need the tablet without its accessories, consider Walmart as your seller of choice. Over there, you can still find the Surface Pro 9 in Forest with 16GB RAM and an Intel Core i7 processor for $1,168.99. The promo saves you $431 off the tablet's MSRP of $1,599.99.While the Surface Pro 9 is nowhere as powerful as the M4 iPad Pro (2024) , it's still a pretty good choice at this asking price and with both of its compatible accessories. With its ultra-chic 2-in-1 design featuring the renowned kickstand, this bad boy provides hands-free use at various angles.The slate features a 13-inch PixelSense display with 120Hz refresh rates and Dolby Vision support for a snappy visual experience. You also get Thunderbolt 4 ports for fast creative file transfer and great everyday performance from the Intel Core i5 chip.What's more, the Surface Slim Pen 2 gives you unparalleled convenience for note-taking, navigating, signing, sketching, and more. Last but surely not least, your Surface Pro 9 delivers up to 15.5 hours of use per charge.Whether you intend to use it for work, learning, or fun, the Surface Pro 9 is ready to take it all. As one of the best Windows tablets on the market, it surely has a lot to offer. And now that you can get the model with an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, and not one but two accessories for less than $980, it gets even more attractive! Don't miss out.