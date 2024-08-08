Best Buy's generous Surface Pro 9 deal is back in the game, possibly for a super-limited time

Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!

Another day, another unexpected clearance deal at Best Buy. Once again, the merchant re-launches its fantastic Surface Pro 9 promo, knocking a juicy $330 off the tablet's $1,099.99 price. That's right, the model can be yours for $769.99, which is great news for every bargain-hunting Windows tablet fan out there.

Get the Surface Pro 9 and save $330 at Best Buy

Once again, you can save a massive 30% on the Surface Pro 9. This is the model in Graphite's best markdown and the second-best discount for the Windows tablet at Best Buy. You won't find the same promotion at Amazon and Walmart, too! Act fast and get one soon, for the deal is very likely to disappear soon.
$330 off (30%)
$769 99
$1099 99
Buy at BestBuy

256GB Galaxy Tab S9: save 17% at Amazon

Not a big fan of Windows tablets? Consider the Galaxy Tab S9, then. This one is now 17% off at Amazon, meaning you can buy one for less than $770. This is the model with 256GB of storage in Graphite. The promotion will only last for a limited time, so keep that in mind.
$158 off (17%)
Buy at Amazon

Before we move on, we'd like to note that this deal is highly unlikely to last long. Why is that? Well, we've witnessed it go live several times, and in the last few of those, it expired almost immediately. So, if you want this sleek device with 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and an Intel Core i5 SoC, you might want to hurry up and take advantage quickly.

And if you're not a particular fan of Windows tablets, consider getting yourself a new Galaxy Tab S9. The model in Graphite with 256GB of storage is currently 17% cheaper on Amazon, landing it under $770.

The Surface Pro 9 is your ideal work and entertainment tablet. It has a premium design and features a built-in kickstand for hands-free use. You can adjust it to your taste and watch your favorite videos on the 13-inch PixelSense display with smooth 120Hz refresh rates. You also get 2W Dolby Atmos-optimized speakers that further improve your experience.

Entertainment aside, this Windows slate is also great for work-related tasks. After all, it's designed for desktop productivity. The laptop-to-tablet device features Thunderbolt 4 ports for connecting displays or transferring large files super easily.

Of course, the Intel Core i5 can't really measure up to the M4 used in the latest iPad Pro (2024) models, but it's still perfectly suitable for most users. And finally, the Surface Pro 9 has a battery life of up to 15 hours, so it won't leave in the middle of the action.

Overall, if you're a Windows fan looking for a nice bargain on your next tablet, definitely consider Best Buy's deal. You won't find the model at the same price on Amazon or Walmart! But, remember, the promo might not be here very long.
Polina Kovalakova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless