Windows fans can still get the Surface Pro 9 at deeply discounted prices on Amazon

Windows fans can still get the Surface Pro 9 at deeply discounted prices through Amazon's deal
Windows fans can again rejoice, for Amazon has thrown an even better deal on one of the best Windows tablets than the one we shared a couple of weeks ago. This time, the Surface Pro 9 sells at an even larger markdown of 30%. In other words, you can get the 8/256GB version with an i5 core for less than $770.

Get your Surface Pro 9 at $330 off on Amazon

If you pick the Surface Pro 9 with Intel Core i5 processor and 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, you can save $330! The generous discount is up for grabs at Amazon and only applies to the model in Graphite. With its iconic built-in kickstand, 13-inch PixelSense display with 60-120Hz refresh rates, and reasonably fast performance, this bad boy may be perfect for Windows-loving users.
$330 off (30%)
Buy at Amazon


This tablet certainly can’t land in the budget tablets segment even at this generous discount. But we should remember that this particular configuration typically costs about $1,100. What’s more, rival merchants Walmart and Best Buy haven’t gone so generous, discount-wise. So, if you’re in search of the most bang for your buck with your new Microsoft tablet purchase, this deal should definitely be on your radar.

The Surface Pro 9 is a premium tablet for a reason. It features a premium lightweight design with the iconic kickstand. It lets you use it hands-free at any time! And it’s not just that – the slate has a great-looking 13-inch PixelSense display with 60-120Hz refresh rates as well.

Since you also have a 12th Gen Intel Core i5 processor under the hood, expect solid performance with work-related tasks. Then again, this puppy certainly isn’t the most powerful tablet out there, as the latest M4 iPad Pro models are way better in that respect.

Don’t forget about the respectable camera that makes video chats and work meetings crisp and enjoyable or the long battery life of up to 15 hours. If you don’t mind coughing up more, you can bundle the slate with its compatible keyboard and pen for a truly desktop-like experience.

All things considered, the Surface Pro 9 may not be the best tablet out there, but it still holds its own ground among Windows-powered devices. If you’re a hardcore Microsoft fan, we suggest checking out what Amazon now asks for it. At 30% off, it undoubtedly provides way more value for money.
