Windows fans can still get the Surface Pro 9 at deeply discounted prices on Amazon

Get your Surface Pro 9 at $330 off on Amazon

If you pick the Surface Pro 9 with Intel Core i5 processor and 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, you can save $330! The generous discount is up for grabs at Amazon and only applies to the model in Graphite. With its iconic built-in kickstand, 13-inch PixelSense display with 60-120Hz refresh rates, and reasonably fast performance, this bad boy may be perfect for Windows-loving users.