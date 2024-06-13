Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

Best Buy's clearance deal on the Surface Pro 9 just got even better

By
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Best Buy's clearance deal on the Surface Pro 9 just got even better
Almost two weeks ago, we spotted one of the best Windows tablets at discounted prices at Best Buy. At the time, the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 was $300 off its list price of $1099.99. Surprise, surprise – the deal has now gone even better! You can save $330 on the 8/256GB model with a 12th Gen Intel Core i5 processor.

Surface Pro 9 (8/256GB, Intel Core i5): now $330 off

This Best Buy clearance Surface Pro 9 with 8GB RAM and 256GB of built-in storage space at a tempting $330 off its price tag. This lands the 13-inch Intel Core i5-powered tablet with Thunderbolt 4 ports at way more tempting prices. With up to 15.5 hours of use between charges and loud Dolby Atmos-tuned speakers, it'll keep you entertained for hours.
$330 off (30%)
$769 99
$1099 99
Buy at BestBuy

Surface Pro 9 (8/256GB, Intel Core i5): save $280

Prefer shopping on Amazon? No worries! You can find the Windows 11 tablet with a 13-inch PixelSense screen at a price cut of $280. If you don't mind paying slightly higher prices for the Intel Core i5-powered tablet with loudspeakers and an iconic design, get it at Amazon and enjoy you $280 in savings.
$280 off (25%)
Buy at Amazon


Since this is a clearance offer, it's not exactly clear (pun intended!) how long it'll be available. What we know for sure is that neither Amazon nor Walmart outrival Best Buy on the discount front this time. That's right – you won't find this Microsoft tablet at that price (or a better one) at these stores. So, don't sleep on it and treat yourself to this incredible device before the deal disappears.

If you're absolutely adamant about getting your tablet from Amazon, be prepared to cough up more money. Over here, the Windows-powered device sells for 25% off, which lands it just under $820.

There's no denying that the Surface Pro 9 is ideal for entertainment and some work-related tasks. It sports the iconic slim Microsoft design, featuring a built-in kickstand for multiple hands-free viewing angles. With the 13-inch PixelSense display with 120Hz refresh rates and Dolby Vision HDR support, video watching feels great.

Then you have the Intel chip, which handles everyday tasks like a breeze and provides some processing power at your fingertips. Granted, this is no performance beast like the M4 iPad Pro, but it still provides a pretty good overall experience. Last but not least, you get 2W Dolby Atmos speakers and a 15.5-hour battery life.

Is this the best tablet you can buy right now? Depending on whether you're a Windows fan or not. But if you are, you're definitely in for loads of savings through Best Buy's deal. Once again, bear in mind that this offer likely won't stay up for long, so hurry up and take advantage while you can.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

Recommended Stories

Microsoft Surface - Deals History
19 stories
13 Jun, 2024
Best Buy's clearance deal on the Surface Pro 9 just got even better
31 May, 2024
Windows lovers can get the 8/256GB Surface Pro 9 at $300 off through Best Buy's generous deal
29 May, 2024
Best Buy is incredibly bundling a free 50-inch TV with new Surface Pro pre-orders (on one condition)
27 May, 2024
Get the Surface Pro 9 with monstrous 16GB RAM and a keyboard at $440 off on Best Buy
26 May, 2024
This massively discounted Surface Pro 8 with Intel Core i5 inside is a power user's low-cost dream
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Samsung advises Galaxy phone users to download the updated Clock app
Samsung advises Galaxy phone users to download the updated Clock app
T-Mobile is now treating customers on both new and old plans to a free Moto razr+ 2023
T-Mobile is now treating customers on both new and old plans to a free Moto razr+ 2023
T-Mobile tries to convince customer to drop price hike-related FCC complaint, fails spectacularly
T-Mobile tries to convince customer to drop price hike-related FCC complaint, fails spectacularly
The next T-Mobile Tuesday freebie will give you a reason to be happy in this heat
The next T-Mobile Tuesday freebie will give you a reason to be happy in this heat
DISH may have figured out why T-Mobile thinks it can get away with anything and has a solution
DISH may have figured out why T-Mobile thinks it can get away with anything and has a solution
T-Mobile users need not worry about latest move as it's a temporary change
T-Mobile users need not worry about latest move as it's a temporary change

Latest News

Qi2 is here! Enjoy excellent chargers and mounts from ESR
Qi2 is here! Enjoy excellent chargers and mounts from ESR
Apple should copy Samsung for the foldable iPhone, not Huawei
Apple should copy Samsung for the foldable iPhone, not Huawei
2024 marks the death of the unique smartphone?
2024 marks the death of the unique smartphone?
Another bug on a Galaxy: is Samsung paying attention to software quality?
Another bug on a Galaxy: is Samsung paying attention to software quality?
X, formerly Twitter, begins rollout of "Private Likes" as default for everyone on the platform
X, formerly Twitter, begins rollout of "Private Likes" as default for everyone on the platform
Enter premium smartwatch territory and save big on the Pixel Watch through this deal
Enter premium smartwatch territory and save big on the Pixel Watch through this deal
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless