Best Buy's clearance deal on the Surface Pro 9 just got even better
Almost two weeks ago, we spotted one of the best Windows tablets at discounted prices at Best Buy. At the time, the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 was $300 off its list price of $1099.99. Surprise, surprise – the deal has now gone even better! You can save $330 on the 8/256GB model with a 12th Gen Intel Core i5 processor.
Since this is a clearance offer, it's not exactly clear (pun intended!) how long it'll be available. What we know for sure is that neither Amazon nor Walmart outrival Best Buy on the discount front this time. That's right – you won't find this Microsoft tablet at that price (or a better one) at these stores. So, don't sleep on it and treat yourself to this incredible device before the deal disappears.
There's no denying that the Surface Pro 9 is ideal for entertainment and some work-related tasks. It sports the iconic slim Microsoft design, featuring a built-in kickstand for multiple hands-free viewing angles. With the 13-inch PixelSense display with 120Hz refresh rates and Dolby Vision HDR support, video watching feels great.
Then you have the Intel chip, which handles everyday tasks like a breeze and provides some processing power at your fingertips. Granted, this is no performance beast like the M4 iPad Pro, but it still provides a pretty good overall experience. Last but not least, you get 2W Dolby Atmos speakers and a 15.5-hour battery life.
Is this the best tablet you can buy right now? Depending on whether you're a Windows fan or not. But if you are, you're definitely in for loads of savings through Best Buy's deal. Once again, bear in mind that this offer likely won't stay up for long, so hurry up and take advantage while you can.
