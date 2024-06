Best Buy's clearance deal on the Surface Pro 9 just got even better

Surface Pro 9 (8/256GB, Intel Core i5): now $330 off This Best Buy clearance Surface Pro 9 with 8GB RAM and 256GB of built-in storage space at a tempting $330 off its price tag. This lands the 13-inch Intel Core i5-powered tablet with Thunderbolt 4 ports at way more tempting prices. With up to 15.5 hours of use between charges and loud Dolby Atmos-tuned speakers, it'll keep you entertained for hours. $330 off (30%) $769 99 $1099 99 Buy at BestBuy Surface Pro 9 (8/256GB, Intel Core i5): save $280 Prefer shopping on Amazon? No worries! You can find the Windows 11 tablet with a 13-inch PixelSense screen at a price cut of $280. If you don't mind paying slightly higher prices for the Intel Core i5-powered tablet with loudspeakers and an iconic design, get it at Amazon and enjoy you $280 in savings. $280 off (25%) Buy at Amazon

Almost two weeks ago, we spotted one of the best Windows tablets at discounted prices at Best Buy. At the time, the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 was $300 off its list price of $1099.99. Surprise, surprise – the deal has now gone even better! You can save $330 on the 8/256GB model with a 12th Gen Intel Core i5 processor.Since this is a clearance offer, it's not exactly clear (pun intended!) how long it'll be available. What we know for sure is that neither Amazon nor Walmart outrival Best Buy on the discount front this time. That's right – you won't find this Microsoft tablet at that price (or a better one) at these stores. So, don't sleep on it and treat yourself to this incredible device before the deal disappears.If you're absolutely adamant about getting your tablet from Amazon, be prepared to cough up more money. Over here, the Windows-powered device sells for 25% off, which lands it just under $820.There's no denying that the Surface Pro 9 is ideal for entertainment and some work-related tasks. It sports the iconic slim Microsoft design, featuring a built-in kickstand for multiple hands-free viewing angles. With the 13-inch PixelSense display with 120Hz refresh rates and Dolby Vision HDR support, video watching feels great.Then you have the Intel chip, which handles everyday tasks like a breeze and provides some processing power at your fingertips. Granted, this is no performance beast like the M4 iPad Pro , but it still provides a pretty good overall experience. Last but not least, you get 2W Dolby Atmos speakers and a 15.5-hour battery life.Is this the best tablet you can buy right now? Depending on whether you're a Windows fan or not. But if you are, you're definitely in for loads of savings through Best Buy's deal. Once again, bear in mind that this offer likely won't stay up for long, so hurry up and take advantage while you can.