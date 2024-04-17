Up Next:
Get the Windows-powered Surface Pro 9 at this bargain price on Amazon
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A couple of weeks ago, we spotted one of the best Windows tablets retailing at lower prices on Best Buy. But you shouldn’t worry if you missed the chance to save on the Surface Pro 9. Currently, an equally intriguing deal is live at Amazon, where you can save $300 on the 8/256GB configuration with an Intel Core i5 processor.
Right off the bat, we should note that the model was slightly less expensive at Best Buy two weeks ago. However, this deal is now gone and over, making the $300 Amazon discount one of the most impressive promotions you can take advantage of at the time of writing.
With the next Microsoft tablet still awaiting its release, the Surface Pro 9 is the Windows tablet to go for. It has a smooth 13-inch PixelSense touchscreen with snappy 120Hz refresh rates, Dolby Vision support, and powerful Dolby Atmos-enhanced speakers. With this bad boy, watching videos is about as enjoyable as it gets.
Let’s not overlook the fantastic build quality with the iconic built-in kickstand. Microsoft opted for an anodized aluminum chassis here, so you can rest assured your new Windows tablet doesn’t just look exceptionally sleek but is also quite sturdy.
When it comes to tablets, battery life is quite important, too. Well, the Surface Pro 9 excels on this front, giving you enough juice for a full working day and then some more. According to Microsoft, you should get up to 15.5 hours of use between charges, which sounds impressive.
To sum up, this Microsoft tablet remains the best Windows-powered slate the brand has launched so far. True, the next in line is expecting an imminent release, but the Surface Pro 10 will certainly be much more expensive when it finally hits the market. So, why not just snag this one at $300 off on Amazon while you can?
Right off the bat, we should note that the model was slightly less expensive at Best Buy two weeks ago. However, this deal is now gone and over, making the $300 Amazon discount one of the most impressive promotions you can take advantage of at the time of writing.
With the next Microsoft tablet still awaiting its release, the Surface Pro 9 is the Windows tablet to go for. It has a smooth 13-inch PixelSense touchscreen with snappy 120Hz refresh rates, Dolby Vision support, and powerful Dolby Atmos-enhanced speakers. With this bad boy, watching videos is about as enjoyable as it gets.
On the performance side, this puppy certainly isn’t as insanely powerful as an iPad Pro (2022). However, the Intel Core i5 chipset isn’t half bad, giving you a stuttery-free, smooth experience. Hardcore gaming is out of the question, but the slate is perfect for general work-related tasks and entertainment.
Let’s not overlook the fantastic build quality with the iconic built-in kickstand. Microsoft opted for an anodized aluminum chassis here, so you can rest assured your new Windows tablet doesn’t just look exceptionally sleek but is also quite sturdy.
When it comes to tablets, battery life is quite important, too. Well, the Surface Pro 9 excels on this front, giving you enough juice for a full working day and then some more. According to Microsoft, you should get up to 15.5 hours of use between charges, which sounds impressive.
Recommended Stories
Recommended Stories
17 Apr, 2024Get the Windows-powered Surface Pro 9 at this bargain price on Amazon
03 Apr, 2024You can now get one of the cheapest Surface Pro 9 models at a stupendous $350 discount The Microsoft Surface Pro 8 is the obvious choice for a PC-like experience on the go after a massive discount Best Buy's catchy deal on the compact Microsoft Surface Go 3 returns with a bang
22 Mar, 2024Unbelievable Amazon Spring deal slashes $800 (!!!) off Surface Pro 9 price with Intel i7 inside
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: