Get the Windows-powered Surface Pro 9 at this bargain price on Amazon
A couple of weeks ago, we spotted one of the best Windows tablets retailing at lower prices on Best Buy. But you shouldn’t worry if you missed the chance to save on the Surface Pro 9. Currently, an equally intriguing deal is live at Amazon, where you can save $300 on the 8/256GB configuration with an Intel Core i5 processor.

Neither an iOS nor an Android fan? No problem! The Windows-powered Microsoft Surface Pro 9 is once again available at lower prices on Amazon. At the moment, the 8/256GB configuration with an Intel Core i5 processor is $300 cheaper at the e-commerce store, landing it under the $800 mark. The tablet is suitable for general work cases and multitasking, plus it has a fantastic design featuring the iconic built-in kickstand. If you like what this tablet has to offer, go ahead and save $300 on the color you like the most while Amazon's deal is still available.
Right off the bat, we should note that the model was slightly less expensive at Best Buy two weeks ago. However, this deal is now gone and over, making the $300 Amazon discount one of the most impressive promotions you can take advantage of at the time of writing.

With the next Microsoft tablet still awaiting its release, the Surface Pro 9 is the Windows tablet to go for. It has a smooth 13-inch PixelSense touchscreen with snappy 120Hz refresh rates, Dolby Vision support, and powerful Dolby Atmos-enhanced speakers. With this bad boy, watching videos is about as enjoyable as it gets.

On the performance side, this puppy certainly isn’t as insanely powerful as an iPad Pro (2022). However, the Intel Core i5 chipset isn’t half bad, giving you a stuttery-free, smooth experience. Hardcore gaming is out of the question, but the slate is perfect for general work-related tasks and entertainment.

Let’s not overlook the fantastic build quality with the iconic built-in kickstand. Microsoft opted for an anodized aluminum chassis here, so you can rest assured your new Windows tablet doesn’t just look exceptionally sleek but is also quite sturdy.

When it comes to tablets, battery life is quite important, too. Well, the Surface Pro 9 excels on this front, giving you enough juice for a full working day and then some more. According to Microsoft, you should get up to 15.5 hours of use between charges, which sounds impressive.

To sum up, this Microsoft tablet remains the best Windows-powered slate the brand has launched so far. True, the next in line is expecting an imminent release, but the Surface Pro 10 will certainly be much more expensive when it finally hits the market. So, why not just snag this one at $300 off on Amazon while you can?
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

