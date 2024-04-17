Get the Windows-powered Surface Pro 9 at this bargain price on Amazon

The Microsoft Surface Pro 9 is now 27% off on Amazon

Neither an iOS nor an Android fan? No problem! The Windows-powered Microsoft Surface Pro 9 is once again available at lower prices on Amazon. At the moment, the 8/256GB configuration with an Intel Core i5 processor is $300 cheaper at the e-commerce store, landing it under the $800 mark. The tablet is suitable for general work cases and multitasking, plus it has a fantastic design featuring the iconic built-in kickstand. If you like what this tablet has to offer, go ahead and save $300 on the color you like the most while Amazon's deal is still available.