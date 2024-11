Save $350 on this 16/512GB Surface Pro 11th Gen bundle with a keyboard on Black Friday

Surface Pro 11th Gen with keyboard: Save $350! Want a 2-in-1 tablet experience from Microsoft? The Surface Pro 11th Gen with Snapdragon X Plus and 13-inch LCD touchscreen is now a real hit at Best Buy. Black Friday sales at the merchant land the model with 512GB of storage and 16GB RAM for $350 off, landing it just under the $1,000 mark. Best Buy's discount applies to a bundle offer with an included keyboard. $350 off (26%) $999 99 $1349 99 Buy at BestBuy Surface Pro 11th Gen, Snapdragon X Elite: $400 OFF! If you want lovely pitch black colors and better performance with intensive tasks, get the Surface Pro 11th Gen at Amazon. Over here, you can get the model with an OLED display and Snapdragon X Elite chip for $400 off. The bargain is applicable to the model with 16GB RAM and 256GB storage. $400 off (29%) Buy at Amazon

Don't feel particularly tempted by Amazon's latest Black Friday sale on the Microsoft Surface Pro 11th Gen ? The 13-inch OLED model with the Snapdragon X Elite chip may be a hit at just under $1,000 on Amazon, but Best Buy now has an equally attractive deal to show you.This Black Friday, you can get the Snapdragon X Plus-powered Windows tablet with a slightly less impressive display and an included keyboard for $999.99. The bundle usually sells for $1,349.99, so you're going to save $350 by pulling the trigger on this Best Buy promo.What makes this bargain more attractive than the Amazon promo? The fact that you're getting the (almost) complete 2-in-1 experience Microsoft aims to provide. With the included keyboard, you can multitask much more easily and intuitively.Still, it's worth pointing out that what Best Buy offers isn't the most premium Surface Pro tablet variant. The unit may have 16GB RAM and 512GB storage, but it uses a 13-inch LCD display instead of an OLED one. Nevertheless, the touchscreen looks great with its ultra-sharp 2880 x 1920 resolution and 120Hz refresh rates.Under the hood, this year's Surface Pro model features the Snapdragon X Plus processor. That's a high-end chip that provides fantastic performance, but it's not as powerful on the graphics and multitasking fronts as the X Elite.Other than that, the high-end Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra rival sports two Thunderbolt 4 ports and premium stereo speakers optimized for Dolby Atmos. The slate additionally packs up to 14 hours of battery life and Copilot AI features.To sum up, if you'd like to get the most out of your Windows slate, performance-wise, you should consider Amazon's promo. For those wanting a more complete laptop-to-tablet experience, Best Buy's bundle offer on the Surface Pro 11th Gen with a keyboard may be the better choice. Get yours and save $350! Alternatively, check out what other Black Friday tablet sales are happening right now, in case neither of these bargains tickles your fancy.