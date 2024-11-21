Save up to $1,100 on Galaxy S24 Ultra!
Windows fans, rejoice: Amazon is running a killer Black Friday sale on an 'exclusive' Surface Pro 11

Microsoft Surface Pro 11
You don't have to follow the tech industry very closely to understand that the best Windows tablets are those made and sold by Microsoft, and you also don't have to know an awful lot about the company's latest Surface Pro generation to tell that an opportunity to save $400 on a model regularly priced at $1,399.99 is not to be missed.

Yes, the Surface Pro 11 is part of Amazon's Black Friday Week extravaganza kicked off earlier today, and intriguingly enough, the Snapdragon X Elite-powered variant with a whopping 16GB RAM and a decent 256 gigs of storage currently available at that aforementioned $400 discount just so happens to be exclusive to the e-commerce giant.

Microsoft Surface Pro

11th Edition, Device Only, 256GB SSD, 16GB RAM, 12-Core Snapdragon X Elite Processor, 13-Inch OLED Touchscreen with 2880 x 1920 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Windows 11 with Copilot Support, Up to 14 Hours of Battery Life, Two USB-C Ports with USB 4.0 and Thunderbolt 4 Support, 2W Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos, 10MP Rear-Facing Camera, Windows Hello Face Authentication Front Camera, Black, Amazon Exclusive
$400 off (29%)
Buy at Amazon

That's right, you can't get this product anywhere else at any price, be it from another third-party retailer like Best Buy or Microsoft's own official US e-store, and prior to today, the greatest discount Amazon shoppers were offered (for a very limited time) was $260 around a month and a half ago.

Commercially released back in June, the Surface Pro (11th Edition) scored no notable discounts during last month's massive Prime Day sales event, so I'm going to be honest with you, this Black Friday deal is a total surprise for me and incredibly hard to turn down for folks who like to occasionally mix their business with their pleasure while traveling or commuting to work.

It shouldn't come as a big surprise that this year's Surface Pro edition focuses on mobile productivity as a key selling point, possibly followed by AI (hello there, Copilot!) and general processing power. 

Unlike the most affordable variants, this model sports a super-high-quality OLED touchscreen as well... and for a presumably limited time, it costs just a little more than an entry-level unit with an inferior LCD panel and slightly slower Snapdragon X Plus SoC.

Is this the best of the best Black Friday tablet deals available today? That's... a very hard assessment to make when so many great members of Samsung's Galaxy Tab family are on sale at similarly steep discounts, but trust me when I say you will not be disappointed if you do decide to opt for a state-of-the-art Surface Pro 11 marked down by a phenomenal $400.
Adrian Diaconescu Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

