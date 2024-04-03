Best Buy's catchy deal on the compact Microsoft Surface Go 3 returns with a bang

Up Next:
Can’t pick between an iOS and an Android tablet? In that case, Best Buy’s tempting promo on the Windows-powered Microsoft Surface Go 3 might be just what you need. The deal in question lets you save an impressive $150 on the 8/128GB model with an Intel Pentium Gold 6500Y chipset.
In other words, one of the best 10-inch tablets now sells for just under $400 at Best Buy. While this isn’t the first time we’ve seen the generous promo, it hasn’t been available since February. As usual, the merchant gives you extra savings via trade-ins in case some of you have a spare device in good condition they’d like to get rid of.
This little guy might not boast insane multitasking capabilities like some of the best Windows tablets, but it’s good enough for everyday tasks. The premium metal design looks fantastic, the device is thin, plus it features the iconic built-in kickstand. Design-wise, the slate gives you quite a bit for your $350 investment.
With its 10.5-inch PixelSense touchscreen with 1920 x 1280 resolution, the Microsoft tablet is a breeze to use, too. You get 60Hz frame refresh rates, which is largely on par with other devices in this range.
We should note that the Surface Go 3 doesn’t have accessories like a Pen or a keyboard in the box. To fully enjoy a laptop-like experience, you’d have to cough up some extra money. Nevertheless, you probably won’t need those if you only intend to use the tablet for video streaming and web browsing.
Even though this slate is no spring chicken (released in 2021), Microsoft has committed to another three years of driver and firmware updates. So, it should be good to go until October 2027, ensuring your investment doesn’t go to waste.
As hinted, the Surface Go 3 isn’t exactly a knight in shining armor, performance-wise. Undemanding apps and games should run smoothly, but we wouldn’t recommend pushing the device to its limits. That’s to say, the budget-friendly Microsoft tablet is much more suitable for media consumption, especially with its 2W Dolby Audio speakers, than hardcore multitasking or gaming.
