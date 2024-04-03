Best Buy's catchy deal on the compact Microsoft Surface Go 3 returns with a bang

Microsoft Surface Go 3 (Intel Core i3): Save $120 at Amazon

Would you like your new Microsoft Surface Go 3 to have an Intel Core i3 chipset instead? If so, shift your attention over to Amazon and pick the Windows-powered device at $120 off its price tag. The offer applies to the model with 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage. The tablet has a 10.5-inch display with a 60Hz refresh rate and boasts the iconic built-in kickstand. Get yours today and score $120 in savings on Amazon.