Spotify follows in the footsteps of several of its rivals with key Apple Watch feature

long time coming, with Apple Music and Of course, this has been atime coming, with Apple Music and Pandora also managing to beat Spotify to the offline Apple Watch listening punch way more than a few days ago.





But hey, all's well that ends well, and Spotify subscribers with an Apple Watch Series 3 or later in their possession can find a little comfort in knowing they're at least getting download capabilities on their wrists before users of services like YouTube Music and Tidal.





The latter still doesn't have an official Apple Watch app, mind you, unlike Spotify, which has offered music streaming and control functionality on the world's best-selling family of smartwatches for quite some time now.





In addition to all that, you can easily download your favorite playlists, albums, and podcasts starting today for offline listening at a later time with no need to keep your iPhone nearby. The free storage space on your intelligent timepiece will be your only limit when it comes to using this cool new feature... as long as you're a Spotify Premium user.





To get everything up and running, all you'll have to do is open the Spotify app on your iPhone, select the content you want to be able to access without an internet connection, press the three dots next to it, and choose "Download to Apple Watch." Once that's done, you're all set, and the only other thing you need is a pair of nice-sounding headphones to connect to your smartwatch.





In case you're wondering, offline and phone-free Spotify playback is already allowed on select Tizen-based Samsung Galaxy Watches while also heading for Wear OS devices as part of a radical redesign at some point later this year.





Well, that didn't take long. It was only a couple of days ago that the latest addition to Deezer's skill set reminded us Spotify lacked the exact same feature, and lo and behold, the world's most popular music streaming platform is now officially following in the footsteps of its much lesser-known rival.