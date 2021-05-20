Get the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited talks plan

Spotify promises to completely overhaul its Wear app

Spotify promises to completely overhaul its Wear app

Cosmin Vasile
By Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
May 20, 2021, 4:36 AM
Spotify promises to completely overhaul its Wear app
Google announced this week it has teamed up with Samsung to revamp Wear OS. Along with the complete redesign of its wearable platform, Google promised to bring even more of its apps to Wear and update those that are already available.

Due to the radical changes that Wear will be going through in the coming weeks, third-party apps like Spotify will be updated too. The good news is the Spotify app for Wear will also get a handful of new features, not just some much-needed visual changes.

During Google I/O's keynote, Spotify confirmed that it's working on the option to download music and podcasts directly to your Wear smartwatch, which will allow users to leave their phones home they're going for a run.



Up until now, the Spotify app for Wear only allows users to control music played on other devices. The upcoming update will allow users to control playback from their Wear smartwatches if Spotify is playing on other devices, such as PC, smartphone, or smart speaker.

Although we don't know when exactly the new Spotify app will roll out to Wear smartwatch users, we doubt that will happen before Google releases the new version of its wearable platform later this year.

