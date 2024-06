The Soundcore Motion Boom Plus tempts fans with this limited-time deal on Amazon

The floatable Soundcore Motion Boom Plus is 22% off! You can now buy the awesome Soundcore Motion Boom Plus at its best price on Amazon. This is a fantastic deal, as it lets you save 22% on the incredible speaker. We haven't seen more considerable discounts for this floatable IP67-rated speaker with superb sound and plenty of EQ customizations this year! $40 off (22%) Buy at Amazon

What's the most affordable boombox-style portable Bluetooth speaker with a floatable design that you can get right now? The Soundcore Motion Boom Plus, of course. This speaker may have been released in 2022, but it's now back at its best price for 2024! For a limited time, Amazon lets you save 22% on all three colors.This bad boy has only been available at slightly lower prices during Black Friday campaigns. Even so, now's still a great time to get one. Why? Well, the $180 speaker isn't available at the same price at Walmart, and Best Buy doesn't even have one in stock.Offering booming sound, a sturdy design with an IP67 rating, and an incredible variety of audio customizations, the Motion Boom Plus is a great option for music lovers. True, it's not the lightest out there, but you have both a built-in handle and a handy carrying strap for easy transportation. And it floats on water, something not many of the best waterproof speakers for the summer offer!Sound-wise, this great option from Soundcore gives you loud audio and can fill larger spaces with deep bass. You also have BassUP technology on deck. And if you want to tweak the sound, download the companion app and pick from the four signature EQ presets or delve even deeper with a nine-band graphic EQ.By now, you're probably wondering if the battery life here is a disappointment. Not one bit! You get up to 20 hours of listening time per charge, which is a flawless result.While it's not the latest model from the Soundcore Motion Boom lineup, for the Soundcore Motion Boom 2 Plus is already available at Amazon, this puppy also supports the Bluetooth 5.3 for a wider range of use. By the way, the new model costs about $250 and hasn't received any discounts so far.The truth is that until the Soundcore Motion Boom 2 Plus receives considerable discounts, the older version will remain the must-have large-sized option for Soundcore fans. And now that it can be yours for just under $140, it's even more attractive! Take advantage of Amazon's limited-time deal.