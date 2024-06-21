The Soundcore Motion Boom Plus tempts fans with this limited-time deal on Amazon
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
What's the most affordable boombox-style portable Bluetooth speaker with a floatable design that you can get right now? The Soundcore Motion Boom Plus, of course. This speaker may have been released in 2022, but it's now back at its best price for 2024! For a limited time, Amazon lets you save 22% on all three colors.
This bad boy has only been available at slightly lower prices during Black Friday campaigns. Even so, now's still a great time to get one. Why? Well, the $180 speaker isn't available at the same price at Walmart, and Best Buy doesn't even have one in stock.
Offering booming sound, a sturdy design with an IP67 rating, and an incredible variety of audio customizations, the Motion Boom Plus is a great option for music lovers. True, it's not the lightest out there, but you have both a built-in handle and a handy carrying strap for easy transportation. And it floats on water, something not many of the best waterproof speakers for the summer offer!
By now, you're probably wondering if the battery life here is a disappointment. Not one bit! You get up to 20 hours of listening time per charge, which is a flawless result.
While it's not the latest model from the Soundcore Motion Boom lineup, for the Soundcore Motion Boom 2 Plus is already available at Amazon, this puppy also supports the Bluetooth 5.3 for a wider range of use. By the way, the new model costs about $250 and hasn't received any discounts so far.
The truth is that until the Soundcore Motion Boom 2 Plus receives considerable discounts, the older version will remain the must-have large-sized option for Soundcore fans. And now that it can be yours for just under $140, it's even more attractive! Take advantage of Amazon's limited-time deal.
This bad boy has only been available at slightly lower prices during Black Friday campaigns. Even so, now's still a great time to get one. Why? Well, the $180 speaker isn't available at the same price at Walmart, and Best Buy doesn't even have one in stock.
Offering booming sound, a sturdy design with an IP67 rating, and an incredible variety of audio customizations, the Motion Boom Plus is a great option for music lovers. True, it's not the lightest out there, but you have both a built-in handle and a handy carrying strap for easy transportation. And it floats on water, something not many of the best waterproof speakers for the summer offer!
Sound-wise, this great option from Soundcore gives you loud audio and can fill larger spaces with deep bass. You also have BassUP technology on deck. And if you want to tweak the sound, download the companion app and pick from the four signature EQ presets or delve even deeper with a nine-band graphic EQ.
By now, you're probably wondering if the battery life here is a disappointment. Not one bit! You get up to 20 hours of listening time per charge, which is a flawless result.
While it's not the latest model from the Soundcore Motion Boom lineup, for the Soundcore Motion Boom 2 Plus is already available at Amazon, this puppy also supports the Bluetooth 5.3 for a wider range of use. By the way, the new model costs about $250 and hasn't received any discounts so far.
The truth is that until the Soundcore Motion Boom 2 Plus receives considerable discounts, the older version will remain the must-have large-sized option for Soundcore fans. And now that it can be yours for just under $140, it's even more attractive! Take advantage of Amazon's limited-time deal.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Recommended Stories
21 Jun, 2024The Soundcore Motion Boom Plus tempts fans with this limited-time deal on Amazon
19 Jun, 2024New Amazon deal knocks one particular JBL Flip 6 model down to its second-best price
18 Jun, 2024The JBL Pulse 5 Bluetooth speaker offers loud sound and an eye-catching light show for less on Amazon Amazon's epic Black Friday deal on the JBL Boombox 3 is still up for grabs
15 Jun, 2024The premium Sonos Move 2 speaker can still be yours at a record low price through this deal
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: