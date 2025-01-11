Get the impressive OnePlus 13 here!
Amazon's Winter Sale event knocks 30% off the Soundcore Motion 300, making it a must-have

By
0comments
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Soundcore Motion 300 on a white background.
If you're seeking an ultra-compact portable Bluetooth speaker, you should definitely check out the Soundcore Motion 300. This buddy stands out with its durable design, decent sound, and affordable price tag. But you won't have to pay its full ~$80 MSRP right now, as Amazon sells it for 30% off during its Winter Sale event.

Save 30% on the Soundcore Motion 300!

Amazon's Winter Sale is on, and so is the merchant's Cyber Monday offer on the small but cpaable Soundcore Motion 300. You can now buy the budget speaker for 30% off, but only in Black! Don't miss out, as this is a limited-time sale.
$24 off (30%)
Buy at Amazon

Yep, the e-commerce giant's Cyber Monday sale is back on! It'll only last for a limited time, though, so we'd definitely recommend acting fast if you want Hi-Res sound without breaking the bank. Indeed, now that it's available for just under $56, this option offers plenty of bang for your buck.

Rivaling some of the best budget speakers on the market, the Motion 300 promises customizable audio in durable packaging. While it lacks dust resistance, the unit has solid water resistance, featuring an IPX7 rating.

But how does it sound? Out of the box, you get mostly balanced audio with some low-end that should be loud enough for small groups of people. The more impressive thing here is the EQ customization. This puppy supports multiple presets to boost clarity, bass, and more. On top of everything else, it offers stereo sound when paired with another Motion 300 speaker. Still, if you want a louder sound, we'd recommend picking a larger-sized option.

By the way, Soundcore has integrated SmartTune technology here. That means it delivers optimal sound regardless of its positioning. Add to the whole package a battery life of up to 13 hours, and you've got a real budget winner.

At the end of the day, the Motion 300 may not be the best Bluetooth speaker out there, but it's a very capable option that users on a budget would be happy to have. If you like what it brings to the table, hurry up and get one for 30% off before it's too late. After all, Amazon's Winter Sale won't last forever!
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

