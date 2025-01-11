Amazon's Winter Sale event knocks 30% off the Soundcore Motion 300, making it a must-have
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
If you're seeking an ultra-compact portable Bluetooth speaker, you should definitely check out the Soundcore Motion 300. This buddy stands out with its durable design, decent sound, and affordable price tag. But you won't have to pay its full ~$80 MSRP right now, as Amazon sells it for 30% off during its Winter Sale event.
Yep, the e-commerce giant's Cyber Monday sale is back on! It'll only last for a limited time, though, so we'd definitely recommend acting fast if you want Hi-Res sound without breaking the bank. Indeed, now that it's available for just under $56, this option offers plenty of bang for your buck.
But how does it sound? Out of the box, you get mostly balanced audio with some low-end that should be loud enough for small groups of people. The more impressive thing here is the EQ customization. This puppy supports multiple presets to boost clarity, bass, and more. On top of everything else, it offers stereo sound when paired with another Motion 300 speaker. Still, if you want a louder sound, we'd recommend picking a larger-sized option.
At the end of the day, the Motion 300 may not be the best Bluetooth speaker out there, but it's a very capable option that users on a budget would be happy to have. If you like what it brings to the table, hurry up and get one for 30% off before it's too late. After all, Amazon's Winter Sale won't last forever!
Yep, the e-commerce giant's Cyber Monday sale is back on! It'll only last for a limited time, though, so we'd definitely recommend acting fast if you want Hi-Res sound without breaking the bank. Indeed, now that it's available for just under $56, this option offers plenty of bang for your buck.
Rivaling some of the best budget speakers on the market, the Motion 300 promises customizable audio in durable packaging. While it lacks dust resistance, the unit has solid water resistance, featuring an IPX7 rating.
But how does it sound? Out of the box, you get mostly balanced audio with some low-end that should be loud enough for small groups of people. The more impressive thing here is the EQ customization. This puppy supports multiple presets to boost clarity, bass, and more. On top of everything else, it offers stereo sound when paired with another Motion 300 speaker. Still, if you want a louder sound, we'd recommend picking a larger-sized option.
By the way, Soundcore has integrated SmartTune technology here. That means it delivers optimal sound regardless of its positioning. Add to the whole package a battery life of up to 13 hours, and you've got a real budget winner.
At the end of the day, the Motion 300 may not be the best Bluetooth speaker out there, but it's a very capable option that users on a budget would be happy to have. If you like what it brings to the table, hurry up and get one for 30% off before it's too late. After all, Amazon's Winter Sale won't last forever!
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Recommended Stories
11 Jan, 2025Amazon's Winter Sale event knocks 30% off the Soundcore Motion 300, making it a must-have
06 Jan, 2025At $34 off on Walmart, the JBL Flip 6 offers plenty of value for money
25 Dec, 2024Doorbuster sale makes the JBL Xtreme 3 cheaper than cheap in time for Christmas
21 Dec, 2024Celebrate Christmas in style with the JBL Charge 5 and save 23% at Amazon
19 Dec, 2024The JBL Clip 4 speaker might be the perfect last-minute stocking stuffer at this phenomenal price
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: