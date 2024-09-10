The compact Soundcore Motion 300 is a dream come true at 25% off on Amazon
We've got great news for all bargain hunters looking for a new portable Bluetooth speaker with a compact size. The Soundcore Motion 300 is a high-quality option that costs about $80, but you can now get it at its best price at Amazon. The limited-time deal saves you $20, landing it just under the $60 mark.
To our knowledge, the model was available at the same 25% markdown not long ago, but the promo remained active for a short while. Since the current deal is also time-sensitive, we recommend you hurry up and act on it before it disappears. And, in case you were wondering, neither Walmart nor Best Buy match Amazon's bargain.
On the bright side, this puppy uses Anker's SmartTune technology that cleverly adjusts the sound depending on its orientation. Basically, your tunes should sound great regardless of whether you hang the speaker or put it horizontally or vertically.
So, what do you think? Is this Soundcore speaker good enough to deserve your investment? If you think so, go ahead and buy it at its best price on Amazon. Alternatively, consider one of the best Bluetooth speakers for summer, as those usually have a higher IP rating.
The Soundcore Motion 300 might not be as popular as the JBL Flip 6, but it's a worthwhile option nonetheless. This fella offers Hi-Res stereo audio with BassUp technology, giving you pleasing sound in the shower, at home, and outdoors. Now, don't expect wonders here; at the end of the day, it's a small-sized speaker, so bone-crushing low ends are out of the question.
Speaking of tunes, the Motion 300 should keep your jams going strong for up to 13 hours per charge, which is a respectable result for its size and price range. Other cool stuff include EQ customizations, a built-in microphone for phone calls, and an IPX7 rating.
