Sony confirms mystery new Xperia product announcement event out of nowhere





But there's another interesting event confirmed today to (digitally) take place on October 25 , and we'll be honest with you, we did not see this one coming at all. We have no idea what Sony is getting ready to unveil in less than two weeks either, which may well feel like a refreshing change of pace for many casual market watchers from Google, Apple, or Samsung's routinely and thoroughly leaked plans.





Technically, the unusually secretive "new Xperia product announcement" is set to kick off on October 26, at 12:00 Japan time, but our US-based readers will want to circle the October 25 date in their calendars and maybe drink an extra cup of coffee that day. If you live on the East Coast, you should tune into the official Sony Xperia YouTube channel at 11:00 PM, with West Coast residents looking at a slightly earlier 8 PM start.





Although that makes the company's primary domestic focus for this upcoming device (or these upcoming devices ) pretty clear, Sony could have just as well chosen a later October 26 time in Japan making it practically impossible for folks in the US to follow the virtual announcement as it unfolds.









