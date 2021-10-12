Notification Center

Android Sony

Sony confirms mystery new Xperia product announcement event out of nowhere

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
Sony confirms mystery new Xperia product announcement event out of nowhere
While Google only scheduled the October 19 launch event of the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro last week, that obviously came as no surprise to anyone the least bit familiar with the latest mobile tech gossip. The same will probably be true for Apple's next big batch of product announcements, which are also widely expected to happen at some point this month.

But there's another interesting event confirmed today to (digitally) take place on October 25, and we'll be honest with you, we did not see this one coming at all. We have no idea what Sony is getting ready to unveil in less than two weeks either, which may well feel like a refreshing change of pace for many casual market watchers from Google, Apple, or Samsung's routinely and thoroughly leaked plans.

Technically, the unusually secretive "new Xperia product announcement" is set to kick off on October 26, at 12:00 Japan time, but our US-based readers will want to circle the October 25 date in their calendars and maybe drink an extra cup of coffee that day. If you live on the East Coast, you should tune into the official Sony Xperia YouTube channel at 11:00 PM, with West Coast residents looking at a slightly earlier 8 PM start.

Although that makes the company's primary domestic focus for this upcoming device (or these upcoming devices) pretty clear, Sony could have just as well chosen a later October 26 time in Japan making it practically impossible for folks in the US to follow the virtual announcement as it unfolds.

In other words, the tech giant might be trying its best to target a global audience here, which strongly suggests something big is in the pipeline. Perhaps something to rival Samsung's surprisingly popular Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Z Fold 3 powerhouses, despite there being no rumors whatsoever on that particular front for the last couple of years or so.

Of course, Sony could always go the "conventional" flagship route as well and unveil a sequel to the Xperia 1 III, but despite a formal announcement all the way back in April, that extra-tall 6.5-inch high-ender has barely started shipping stateside a couple of months ago. That means it's probably far too early for an Xperia 1 IV to see daylight, which brings us back to square one, i.e. completely in the dark. Any other guesses anyone?

