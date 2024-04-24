The powerful Sony SRS-XG500, with karaoke support, is discounted at Best Buy and is eager to play for you

Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

By
Are you In the market for a new boombox Bluetooth speaker that can deliver sound for your next party? If you are, Best Buy has a deal that will definitely be of huge interest to you.

The Sony SRS-XG500 is currently on sale at a sweet $100 discount at the retailer, allowing you to snag one for $399.99 instead of the speaker's usual price of $499.99. We understand that this offer is not as enticing as the $200 discount Amazon had on this bad boy in February, but then again, the Sony SRS-XG500 has a lot to offer for its hefty price tag.

Firstly, this is one big fella. So, it's not a speaker that you can attach to your bike and listen to music while cruising around. That said, thanks to its huge dimensions, the Sony SRS-XG500 offers a powerful sound with rich bass and clear highs. It also boasts a dedicated MegaBass mode, which, as the name suggests, enhances the bass in your songs even further. The speaker works with Sony's Music Center app, which comes with its own EQ, allowing you to adjust the sound to your liking.

For an even more amazing experience, the Sony SRS-XG500 can be used for karaoke or as an amplifier, and it features color LED lights on the sides. It also boasts a solid IP66 dust and water resistance rating. However, just don't dunk it into the pool, as it doesn't withstand water submersion.

As for battery life, you should be able to get up to 30 hours of listening time out of this guy. However, the actual battery life may vary based on how loud you are blasting your songs.

With a powerful sound, good battery life, and now a more affordable price tag, the Sony SRS-XG500 provides excellent value for money. Therefore, act quickly and get one through this deal now!
Preslav Mladenov News and Affiliate Content Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

