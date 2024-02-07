Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

Generous Amazon deal makes the fantastic Sony SRS-XG500 much more wallet-friendly

Deals
Generous price cut makes the fantastic Sony SRS-XG500 much more wallet-friendly than usual
Are you looking for a high-quality, large-sized portable Bluetooth speaker that’s actually easy to carry around? Look no further and head to Amazon, where you’ll find the Sony SRS-XG500 at a substantially lower price. The speaker is now sporting a 40% markdown and might be the perfect choice for you with its lightweight and portable design.

This super-cool 40% discount isn’t a one-time thing, as far as we know, at least on Amazon. By the way, the e-commerce giant isn’t the only store to offer you this top-notch party speaker at such great prices, for Best Buy and Walmart have prepared equally appealing promos. Then again, the Amazon deal doesn’t tend to remain live way too long, so you might want to hurry up.

Plenty of awesome things about the Sony speaker besides its portability make it an excellent choice for casual listeners. It has a built-in handle and is quite durable, featuring an IP66 rating, making it better suited for outdoor use. What’s more, the speaker should reproduce most genres quite well, although those of you who prefer bass-heavy music might want to tweak your EQ to get what you want.

Other perks here include a USB port that lets you charge your device while streaming your beloved jams, subtle LED lights on either side of the XG500 for ambience, and fast charging that gives you up to three hours of playback in a quick 10-minute rendezvous with the charging cable.

As a true party speaker, this puppy also has a mic/guitar input to make any gathering more memorable. Finally, it offers quite a bit of playtime – up to 30 hours between charges. In comparison, JBL’s Boombox 3, which costs as much as $500, gives you just 24 hours of listening time.

Overall, the Sony XG500 is a fantastic party speaker that most casual listeners should be happy to have. Its sturdy and feature-rich design makes it a top choice, especially when it’s $200 cheaper than usual.

