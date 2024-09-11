Get the lightweight Sony WH-CH720N for 46% off with this unbeatable Walmart deal
Struggling to find a great pair of everyday wireless Bluetooth headphones with an over-the-ear design? Why not consider the ultra-lightweight Sony WH-CH720N? These puppies may not be as stunning as the flagship WH-1000XM5, but they're now deeply discounted at Walmart, making them a fantastic choice. If you're quick enough, you can snatch these for 46% off their standard price at Walmart ($143.05), which saves you $66.
They've never been that cheap, you know? As far as we know, the headphones have been 35% off on several occasions, including during last year's Black Friday shopping spree. In other words, that's an absolutely gorgeous bargain you wouldn't want to miss. They're at the same price on Amazon as well, though you have to add them to your cart to really see how much they cost. On the other hand, Best Buy sells them at their standard price of $149.99.
The wireless Bluetooth headphones also feature well-performing ANC, which does a good job of removing low rumbling noises. That should be enough to make most environments more pleasant. Then again, they're certainly not stellar in the noise cancelling department.
Speaking of the app, it gives you much more than just EQ customization. It allows you to receive updates or have your ears tested with Sony 360 Reality Audio. You can even select your preferred codec and use the adaptive listening mode. That lets the app memorize your listening habits and adjust the settings based on location.
How long can they keep you entertained per charge? As much as 35 hours. You also have quick charging that provides up to one hour of playback in three minutes.
As you can see, they might not be good enough to rival the best headsets out there, but they're a delight at their current asking price. If you agree, go ahead and get a set for $76.92 while Walmart's juicy promo is still available.
Weighing just 192 g, these bad boys indeed feature an incredibly lightweight design. For comparison, the flagship headset from Sony weighs about 250 g. But that's not the only cool thing about them.
On the sound quality front, you get boosted bass out of the box, slightly underemphasized mids, and mostly respectable highs. For most users, the audio should be good enough for everyday listening. If you don't really like bass that much, you can tweak it via the Sony Headphones Connect app.
