The flagship Sony WH-1000XM5 offer top-quality sound and ANC at a lower price at Walmart
As Sony's current flagship wireless headphones, the WH-1000XM5 are probably on your radar if you are on the hunt for new, top-notch cans. If that's the case, you'll be happy to learn that Walmart is currently selling these bad boys at a sweet $73 discount. This allows you to snag a pair for $326.98, instead of $399.99.

Sony WH-1000XM5: Save $73 at Walmart!

The premium Sony WH-1000XM5 are on sale at a sweet $73 discount at Walmart. The headphones offer awesome sound, top-tier ANC, and up to 30 hours of listening time on a single charge. They are a real bang for your buck, so save on a pair today!
$73 off (18%)
$326 98
$399 99
Buy at Walmart


You should act fast, though, as the deal has been available for a while now, and you never know when the headphones will return to their usual cost. At the time of writing this lovely article, neither Amazon nor Best Buy has an alternative deal, leaving Walmart as the only place from the three top retailers to get your new Sony WH-1000XM5. So, you definitely don't want to miss out on this deal if you are in the market for these babies.

That being said, this isn't the best deal we've seen on Sony's current top-of-the-line headphones. For instance, Walmart had them on sale at a higher $80 discount around the beginning of April. Nevertheless, every single penny saved on these expensive headphones should be welcomed.

Being premium wireless cans from top to bottom, the Sony WH-1000XM5 are lightweight and comfy. In addition, they boast clear and flat sound, which you can easily tailor to your taste via the EQ functionality in their companion Sony Headphones Connect app.

Moreover, they come with effective ANC and offer an impressive battery life of 30 hours on a single charge. You are also getting fast charging on board, with a 10-minute charge giving you a listening time of about 5 hours.

The Sony WH-1000XM5 are a real bang for your buck. So, be sure to act fast and snag a pair at a discounted price today!
Preslav Mladenov
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

