The flagship Sony WH-1000XM5 offer top-quality sound and ANC at a lower price at Walmart
As Sony's current flagship wireless headphones, the WH-1000XM5 are probably on your radar if you are on the hunt for new, top-notch cans. If that's the case, you'll be happy to learn that Walmart is currently selling these bad boys at a sweet $73 discount. This allows you to snag a pair for $326.98, instead of $399.99.
You should act fast, though, as the deal has been available for a while now, and you never know when the headphones will return to their usual cost. At the time of writing this lovely article, neither Amazon nor Best Buy has an alternative deal, leaving Walmart as the only place from the three top retailers to get your new Sony WH-1000XM5. So, you definitely don't want to miss out on this deal if you are in the market for these babies.
Being premium wireless cans from top to bottom, the Sony WH-1000XM5 are lightweight and comfy. In addition, they boast clear and flat sound, which you can easily tailor to your taste via the EQ functionality in their companion Sony Headphones Connect app.
Moreover, they come with effective ANC and offer an impressive battery life of 30 hours on a single charge. You are also getting fast charging on board, with a 10-minute charge giving you a listening time of about 5 hours.
The Sony WH-1000XM5 are a real bang for your buck. So, be sure to act fast and snag a pair at a discounted price today!
That being said, this isn't the best deal we've seen on Sony's current top-of-the-line headphones. For instance, Walmart had them on sale at a higher $80 discount around the beginning of April. Nevertheless, every single penny saved on these expensive headphones should be welcomed.
