This limited-time offer brings the top-notch Sony WH-1000XM5 down to their best price yet

You don't need to wait until Black Friday to score high-end headphones at a cheaper price! There are already unmissable early Black Friday headphones deals you can take advantage of right now. Even Sony's current top-of-the-line cans are currently enjoying a massive pre-Black Friday discount and are available at their best price on Amazon.

No, we're not kidding, the top-notch Sony WH-1000XM5 are once again at their lowest price at the e-commerce giant. They are discounted by $102, which means you can treat yourself to a pair for south of $299 if you act fast and capitalize on this offer while you can!

Sony WH-1000XM5: Now $102 OFF on Amazon!

The high-end Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones are on sale for $102 off their price on Amazon ahead of Black Friday. The headphones offer top-quality sound, have amazing ANC, and deliver up to 30 hours of battery life. Act fast and save now!
$102 off (25%)
Buy at Amazon


We last saw these puppies so heavily discounted during October Prime Day. Even Best Buy's recent 24-hour sale didn't offer them at $102 off. This is why we believe this is an unmissable deal you should take advantage of as soon as possible, as these headphones are worth every penny spent and this is a limited-time promo, which might expire soon.

As Sony's flagship wireless headphones, the WH-1000XM5 deliver top-quality sound. They're also lightweight and comfy, so you can wear them for hours without discomfort. Plus, if you want to fine-tune the audio to your liking, you can do so using the EQ in their companion Sony Headphones Connect app.

Boasting top-notch ANC, these fellas can mute the whole world, so you can lose yourself in your music without any annoying outside noise. Additionally, they are great for phone calls, thanks to their eight microphones (four in each earcup) and AI noise-canceling technology.

Their battery life is also on point, offering up to 30 hours of playtime before needing to charge. On top of that, they support fast charging, giving you up to 5 hours of listening time with just a 10-minute top-up.

Overall, the Sony WH-1000XM5 rank among the best wireless headphones you can get right now, and are totally worth the investment. So, don't wait! Get yours today!
Preslav Mladenov
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

