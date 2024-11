This limited-time offer brings the top-notch Sony WH-1000XM5 down to their best price yet

Sony WH-1000XM5: Now $102 OFF on Amazon! The high-end Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones are on sale for $102 off their price on Amazon ahead of Black Friday. The headphones offer top-quality sound, have amazing ANC, and deliver up to 30 hours of battery life. Act fast and save now! $102 off (25%) Buy at Amazon

We last saw these puppies so heavily discounted during October Prime Day . Even Best Buy's recent 24-hour sale didn't offer them at $102 off. This is why we believe this is an unmissable deal you should take advantage of as soon as possible, as these headphones are worth every penny spent and this is a limited-time promo, which might expire soon.As Sony's flagship wireless headphones, the WH-1000XM5 deliver top-quality sound. They're also lightweight and comfy, so you can wear them for hours without discomfort. Plus, if you want to fine-tune the audio to your liking, you can do so using the EQ in their companion Sony Headphones Connect app.Boasting top-notch ANC, these fellas can mute the whole world, so you can lose yourself in your music without any annoying outside noise. Additionally, they are great for phone calls, thanks to their eight microphones (four in each earcup) and AI noise-canceling technology.Their battery life is also on point, offering up to 30 hours of playtime before needing to charge. On top of that, they support fast charging, giving you up to 5 hours of listening time with just a 10-minute top-up.Overall, the Sony WH-1000XM5 rank among the best wireless headphones you can get right now, and are totally worth the investment. So, don't wait! Get yours today!