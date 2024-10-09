October Prime Day brings the flagship Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones to unbeatable price
It's day two of October Prime Day, and most of the incredible Prime Day phone deals from day one are still up for grabs! But if you already have a powerful phone and are in the market for new high-end headphones instead, Sony's top-notch WH-1000XM5 cans are heavily discounted and a real bargain right now.
The Sony WH-1000XM5 are top-quality headphones in every sense of the word. They are light and comfortable to wear and boast incredible sound out of the box. Of course, if you find their default sound profile isn't your cup of tea, you can easily tailor them to your taste via the EQ feature in the Sony Headphones Connect app.
They also excel in battery life, delivering up to 30 hours of listening time on one charge. Moreover, they have fast charging support and can provide up to 5 hours of playtime after only a 10-minute charge.
All in all, the Sony WH-1000XM5 are among the best headphones on the market and are worth every penny. That's why you should act fast and take advantage of this deal now while they can be yours for much less than usual!
Amazon is offering these fellas for $102 off their price, letting you score a pair for under $299. That's a pretty good deal, considering they will usually set you back about $400. The best thing is that this isn't a Prime exclusive offer, so anyone can save big with this deal. It's important to act fast, as the promo will be available for a limited time and might expire in a jiffy.
In addition, they are perfect for phone calls, as they pack eight microphones (four per earcup) and come with fancy AI noise-reduction technology. Speaking of noise reduction, the ANC here is superb, letting you enjoy your favorite songs without pesky noises from the outside world.
