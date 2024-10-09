Get Samsung Galaxy S24+ with 25% off!
October Prime Day brings the flagship Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones to unbeatable price

A person holding a set of Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones
It's day two of October Prime Day, and most of the incredible Prime Day phone deals from day one are still up for grabs! But if you already have a powerful phone and are in the market for new high-end headphones instead, Sony's top-notch WH-1000XM5 cans are heavily discounted and a real bargain right now.

Amazon is offering these fellas for $102 off their price, letting you score a pair for under $299. That's a pretty good deal, considering they will usually set you back about $400. The best thing is that this isn't a Prime exclusive offer, so anyone can save big with this deal. It's important to act fast, as the promo will be available for a limited time and might expire in a jiffy.

Sony WH-1000XM5: Now $102 OFF on Amazon!

The top-notch Sony WH-1000XM5 are on sale for $102 off their price on Amazon for October Prime Day. The headphones deliver top-quality sound, have capable ANC, and offer up to 30 hours of battery life. Act fast and save now!
$102 off (25%)
Buy at Amazon


The Sony WH-1000XM5 are top-quality headphones in every sense of the word. They are light and comfortable to wear and boast incredible sound out of the box. Of course, if you find their default sound profile isn't your cup of tea, you can easily tailor them to your taste via the EQ feature in the Sony Headphones Connect app.

In addition, they are perfect for phone calls, as they pack eight microphones (four per earcup) and come with fancy AI noise-reduction technology. Speaking of noise reduction, the ANC here is superb, letting you enjoy your favorite songs without pesky noises from the outside world.

They also excel in battery life, delivering up to 30 hours of listening time on one charge. Moreover, they have fast charging support and can provide up to 5 hours of playtime after only a 10-minute charge.

All in all, the Sony WH-1000XM5 are among the best headphones on the market and are worth every penny. That's why you should act fast and take advantage of this deal now while they can be yours for much less than usual!
Preslav Mladenov
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

Loading Comments...

