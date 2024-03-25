The industry-leading Sony WH-1000XM5 are more affordable on Amazon but for a little while

Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

Stellar sound quality, supreme comfort, and industry-leading ANC — that’s what the Sony WH-1000XM5 offer. With quality comes price, and these high-end wireless headphones rarely come at discounted prices. But not right now! Amazon hosts a limited-time offer on these exceptional over-ear headphones, selling them at 18% off!

To our knowledge, this isn’t the lowest price ever seen for these amazing headphones. In fact, an ongoing deal at Walmart lets you save 20% on these in one color. However, you’d have to deal with a third-party seller if you pick it, something not everyone is inclined to do.

Exquisite through and through, these headphones are undoubtedly worth the investment, even at their regular price. Lightweight and with super soft cushions, these cans don’t play around in terms of comfort and fit.

As some of the best high-end headphones on the market, they shoot for the stars with their ANC technology. And let us tell you, the ANC used here is indeed spectacular. The industry-leading noise cancelling technology works across the frequency range to silence the universe around you.

With this headset on, you won’t hear lower frequencies from car engines during commute time. High-pitched sounds also remain out of the soundstage. As if that’s not enough, Sony claims the headset automatically calibrates itself based on your surroundings and places you frequent.

No corners were cut in the audio department, too. These AirPods Max rivals have Spatial Audio but don’t make your music sound weird. Out of the box, they give you spectacular sound that feels incredibly balanced. If you’re more into bass-heavy headphones, know that you’ll have to play with the EQ settings to get thumping bass out of this headset.

As for battery life, the XM5 give you up to 30 hours of battery life on a single charge. If you turn off the ANC feature, you get up to 10 hours of extra listening time. Also, the headset supports fast charging and gives you up to three hours of playtime from a three-minute charge.

Although they don’t retail at the lowest-ever prices right now, the Sony XM5 are still a more stomachable investment on Amazon through this limited-time deal. If you’d like to test their capabilities, now’s the time to act and save 18% on a set.

