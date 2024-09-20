The Sony WH-1000XM4 are making waves again with an unbeatable price cut at Walmart
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
Everyone wants to enjoy their music in the best audio quality possible, but not everyone is ready to splurge on high-end wireless headphones due to their hefty price tags. Luckily for you, dear deal hunter, this fantastic offer lets you grab a pair of top-notch cans at a massive discount, so you can enjoy your tunes in great quality and style without breaking the bank.
As Sony's ex-flagship headphones, the WH-1000XM4 offer impressive sound out of the box. And since everyone has a different taste, you can tailor them to fit yours through the EQ in their companion Sony Headphones Connect app. In addition, they feature excellent ANC, so you can dive into your inner world while blasting your favorite songs.
We could also say that these bad boys are perfect for long trips, boasting up to 30 hours of playtime on a single charge. Plus, they support fast charging, so a quick 10-minute boost provides up to 5 hours of playback.
With their top-tier sound, ANC, and battery life, the Sony WH-1000XM4 rank among the top headphones on the market. And at their current price, these fellas are the premium cans you should get. So, don't hesitate! Pull the trigger on this deal and treat yourself to a pair at a heavily discounted price today!
A Walmart pro seller is offering a sweet $103.21 discount on the high-end Sony WH-1000XM4 in Black, letting you score a pair for just $244.79. Not a bad deal, considering these normally cost $348. Furthermore, this discount makes Walmart the best place to snag a pair of these premium headphones, as neither Amazon nor Best Buy is offering them at such a huge markdown. So, be sure to act quickly, as these cans are a real bang for your buck, especially at their current price.
As Sony's ex-flagship headphones, the WH-1000XM4 offer impressive sound out of the box. And since everyone has a different taste, you can tailor them to fit yours through the EQ in their companion Sony Headphones Connect app. In addition, they feature excellent ANC, so you can dive into your inner world while blasting your favorite songs.
We could also say that these bad boys are perfect for long trips, boasting up to 30 hours of playtime on a single charge. Plus, they support fast charging, so a quick 10-minute boost provides up to 5 hours of playback.
With their top-tier sound, ANC, and battery life, the Sony WH-1000XM4 rank among the top headphones on the market. And at their current price, these fellas are the premium cans you should get. So, don't hesitate! Pull the trigger on this deal and treat yourself to a pair at a heavily discounted price today!
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Recommended Stories
11 Sep, 2024Get the lightweight Sony WH-CH720N for 46% off with this unbeatable Walmart deal
30 Aug, 2024Save 36% on the Sony LinkBuds S and score AirPods Pro-level ANC on the cheap
27 Aug, 2024Amazon cuts the price of the top-notch Sony WH-1000XM4, turning them into an irresistible purchase
23 Aug, 2024The premium Sony WH-1000XM5 are a top bargain at their current Amazon price
14 Aug, 2024Walmart wins hearts with another attractive Sony WH-1000XM5 deal
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: