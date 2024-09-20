The Sony WH-1000XM4 are making waves again with an unbeatable price cut at Walmart

Google Pixel 8 Pro with 38% discount!

Everyone wants to enjoy their music in the best audio quality possible, but not everyone is ready to splurge on high-end wireless headphones due to their hefty price tags. Luckily for you, dear deal hunter, this fantastic offer lets you grab a pair of top-notch cans at a massive discount, so you can enjoy your tunes in great quality and style without breaking the bank.

A Walmart pro seller is offering a sweet $103.21 discount on the high-end Sony WH-1000XM4 in Black, letting you score a pair for just $244.79. Not a bad deal, considering these normally cost $348. Furthermore, this discount makes Walmart the best place to snag a pair of these premium headphones, as neither Amazon nor Best Buy is offering them at such a huge markdown. So, be sure to act quickly, as these cans are a real bang for your buck, especially at their current price.

Sony WH-1000XM4 in Black: Save $103 at Walmart!

The Sony WH-1000XM4 in Black are on sale for $103 off their price at Walmart. The headphones deliver awesome sound, have top-tier ANC, and a real bang for your buck! Act fast and save while you can!
$103 off (30%)
$244 79
$348
Buy at Walmart


As Sony's ex-flagship headphones, the WH-1000XM4 offer impressive sound out of the box. And since everyone has a different taste, you can tailor them to fit yours through the EQ in their companion Sony Headphones Connect app. In addition, they feature excellent ANC, so you can dive into your inner world while blasting your favorite songs.

We could also say that these bad boys are perfect for long trips, boasting up to 30 hours of playtime on a single charge. Plus, they support fast charging, so a quick 10-minute boost provides up to 5 hours of playback.

With their top-tier sound, ANC, and battery life, the Sony WH-1000XM4 rank among the top headphones on the market. And at their current price, these fellas are the premium cans you should get. So, don't hesitate! Pull the trigger on this deal and treat yourself to a pair at a heavily discounted price today!
