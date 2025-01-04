It's not too late to score $150 off the Sony WH-1000XM4 at Amazon

Grab the Sony WH-1000XM4 and save $150 at Amazon

If you're looking for over-ear headphones with multiple advanced features, excellent design, superb ANC and audio quality, the Sony WH-1000XM4 could be a great option. These fellas are currently $150 off at Amazon (the promo has been available for some time), making them a splendid pick for Sony fans. Get yours in one of three available colors and save while you can.