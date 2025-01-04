It's not too late to score $150 off the Sony WH-1000XM4 at Amazon

Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

A couple of weeks ago, we spotted a wonderful Sony WH-1000XM4 promo that allowed music lovers to save $150 on one of the best high-end wireless Bluetooth headphones. In case you missed it, the Amazon promo is still available today. That's right—you can still buy these high-quality headphones for 43% off their usual price of almost $350.

Grab the Sony WH-1000XM4 and save $150 at Amazon

If you're looking for over-ear headphones with multiple advanced features, excellent design, superb ANC and audio quality, the Sony WH-1000XM4 could be a great option. These fellas are currently $150 off at Amazon (the promo has been available for some time), making them a splendid pick for Sony fans. Get yours in one of three available colors and save while you can.
$150 off (43%)
Buy at Amazon

Right off the bat, we should note that these buddies aren't at their lowest price ever right now. They got a whopping $218 discount just before last year's October Prime Day. At the time, shoppers could buy them for under $130. That ultra-rare Amazon sale didn't return for Black Friday, though, and we can't say if it'll ever go live again. With that in mind, we believe they're a very reasonable pick at their current asking price, especially since the newer WH-1000XM5 cost an extra $100 at the e-commerce giant.

With their advanced features, such as Bluetooth Multipoint and Speak-to-Chat, these bad boys still rival some of the best headsets on the market. They're not just full of extra perks—these bad boys have a super comfortable design and large earpads, providing ample noise isolation. And when you turn on the active noise cancellation, the world goes silent.

Indeed, these AirPods Max rivals offer splendid ANC, muffling most unwanted noises. As we noted while testing them, some unexpected sounds might still permeate, but chances are you won't even notice them while listening to music.

Speaking of music, these fellas give you excellent audio quality. You can expect thumpy and deep but not headache-inducing bass, super-detailed mids, and rich highs. Simply put, they let each song reach its full potential.

What about battery life? The XM4 have an advertised battery life of up to 30 hours. Like most premium headphones, these also feature fast charging. They should give you up to five hours of juice within 10 minutes of charging.

If you think the former flagship headset by Sony, better known as the WH-1000XM4, is good enough for you, don't miss this chance to save $150 on one! And don't forget that Amazon's sale might expire soon, as it's been live for some time now.
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

