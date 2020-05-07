Accessories Sony Wearables Audio

Sony unveils yet another great AirPods alternative with active noise cancellation

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
May 07, 2020, 9:46 AM
Sony unveils yet another great AirPods alternative with active noise cancellation
It's hard to understand why Sony is not currently better positioned to threaten Apple's crushing dominance in the thriving "true wireless hearables" market, ranking fifth in Q4 2019 global revenue while failing to seize a top ten spot in shipments.

It's certainly not for lack of trying, as the Japan-based tech giant sells no less than five different AirPods alternatives in the US at the time of this writing, ranging in recommended price from $129.99 to $229.99. The newest addition to this extensive true wireless audio lineup costs $199.99, already going up for pre-order on Amazon in black, blue, and orange colors ahead of a May 31 release date.


Formally unveiled earlier today, the Sony WF-SP800N "headphones for sports" follow in the footsteps of the $129.99 WF-SP700N model while going straight for the Beats Powerbeats Pro's jugular. Interestingly, these "mid-range" bad boys look way more similar to the high-end WF-1000XM3 than their own forerunners, which also makes them more adequate for multi-purpose and multi-environment use than the aforementioned Powerbeats Pro.

Otherwise put, the WF-SP800N true wireless earbuds come with all of the best fitness-friendly features but a not-very-sporty design that should go largely unnoticed both at the gym and the office. Best of all, you get active noise cancellation (ANC) technology at a lower price than the AirPods Pro and WF-1000XM3. Also, IP55 water resistance and up to a solid 18 hours of battery life.


That's obviously if you take the charging case into consideration, while if you don't, you're looking at 9 hours of uninterrupted use on a single charge. In case you're wondering, the Powerbeats Pro boast 9 and 24-hour battery life ratings respectively, but if you turn off the noise-cancelling functionality on the Sony WF-SP800N, the aforementioned numbers go all the way up to 13 and 26 hours of continuous play time respectively.

Speaking of the ANC feature, you should also know these cool new true wireless earbuds can automatically adjust to your surroundings with a technology dubbed Adaptive Sound Control, promising to change your ambient sound settings whenever detecting a new environment and activity without you having to lift a finger to get the best possible listening experience while staying connected to what happens around you.

The Sony WF-SP800N have Extra Bass functionality and intuitive touch controls going for them as well, not to mention a "soft-cushioned arc supporter and three-dimensional curved design" for a secure, comfortable fit in any environment. While something tells us the WF-1000XM3 are likely to sound better and maybe offer a superior ANC experience, these $200 headphones look like the best of both the fitness and "professional" worlds, at least on paper. 

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

The Pixel madness continues! Grab a Pixel 3a XL up to $150 off, Pixel 4 up to $350 off at Best Buy
The Pixel madness continues! Grab a Pixel 3a XL up to $150 off, Pixel 4 up to $350 off at Best Buy
Apple iPhone SE (2020) Review
Apple iPhone SE (2020) Review
Microsoft's Surface Go 2 tablet comes with more screen real estate, more power, same price
Microsoft's Surface Go 2 tablet comes with more screen real estate, more power, same price
The LG Velvet 5G price is official, and it's... not as great as we expected
The LG Velvet 5G price is official, and it's... not as great as we expected
iPhone SE (2020) battery test complete: these numbers crush the hype
iPhone SE (2020) battery test complete: these numbers crush the hype
T-Mobile officially unleashes full 5G potential... on two phones in one major city
T-Mobile officially unleashes full 5G potential... on two phones in one major city
Best T-Mobile phones to buy right now
Best T-Mobile phones to buy right now
Google's unreleased Pixel 4a gets a full camera review that looks... encouraging
Google's unreleased Pixel 4a gets a full camera review that looks... encouraging

Popular stories

T-Mobile officially unleashes full 5G potential... on two phones in one major city
T-Mobile officially unleashes full 5G potential... on two phones in one major city
Massive iPhone 12 leak reveals impressive pricing for 5G iPhones
Massive iPhone 12 leak reveals impressive pricing for 5G iPhones
iPhone SE (2020) battery test complete: these numbers crush the hype
iPhone SE (2020) battery test complete: these numbers crush the hype
T-Mobile is not making good on one of its biggest merger promises... yet
T-Mobile is not making good on one of its biggest merger promises... yet
Verizon vs T-Mobile, Sprint and AT&T 5G gaming speeds and latency test comparison
Verizon vs T-Mobile, Sprint and AT&T 5G gaming speeds and latency test comparison
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 vs S20 Ultra and Note 10 5G specs and price leaks
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 vs S20 Ultra and Note 10 5G specs and price leaks

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless