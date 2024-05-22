Sony's newly released ULT Field 7 party Bluetooth speaker is now on sale at a gorgeous discount on Amazon
Summer is the most joyful time of the year, as you can enjoy warm and sunny weather and spend your weekends outside with friends. You can also organize large gatherings and even full-blown parties. Of course, you'll also need a powerful Bluetooth speaker for that.
Therefore, we are happy to share that Amazon is selling Sony's newly released party Bluetooth speaker, the ULT Field 7, at a sweet $102 discount. This means you can snag a unit for 20% off its price if you act fast and seize this opportunity today!
The Sony ULT Field 7, announced in April this year, is among the best party battery-powered speakers out there. We should note that this is one big fella, with approximate dimensions of 20.16 x 8.82 x 8.74 inches. But thanks to its huge size, this bad boy offers loud sound with deep bass, making it perfect for parties. You can even connect a mic for a karaoke night or a guitar to use it as an amp.
In addition, the speaker features colorful lighting that syncs with your music and a high IP67 dust and water resistance rating, giving it top-notch durability. Also, it supports Sony's Music Center app, it supports Sony's Music Center app, which includes an EQ, allowing you to adjust the sound to your taste.
Battery-wise, the speaker should be able to deliver up to 30 hours of listening time at normal volume levels. However, it won't last that long if you use it at its full capacity.
Overall, while the Sony ULT Field 7 may not exactly be budget-friendly, it puts quite a lot on the table. Moreover, it's now even more tempting with this sweet discount on Amazon. We advise you to tap the deal button at the beginning of the article and snag a brand-new, powerful party speaker at a discounted price now while you can!
