The Sony SRS-XG300 becomes dirt-cheap with Amazon's unprecedented 59% discount

Do you find the discounted JBL Xtreme 4 too pricey for your outdoor listening needs? Wait till you see this stunning Sony SRS-XG300 discount. For a limited time, this portable Bluetooth speaker sells with a jaw-dropping 59% discount, bringing it down to just ~$145 from its original ~$350 list price.

Save $205 on the Sony SRS-XG300

$205 off (59%)
The Sony SRS-XG300 has become dirt-cheap with Amazon's latest sale At 59% off, the speaker is just too good to pass up, offering great audio, long battery life, and perks like LED lights and a microphone. Don't miss out.
Buy at Amazon

While we've encountered multiple $150 discounts on this big speaker, we've never seen it that cheap. Plus, you won't find a matching promo at other merchants, as both Best Buy and Walmart sell it for $200 off. In other words, Amazon's exclusive $205 price cut is just too good to pass up.

Featuring an IP67 rating and a retractable handle, the XG300 easily accompanies you on your outdoor adventures. It should be OK even if you let it roll in the sand or splash it with some water, which is always good news.

On top of that, it gives you many hours of music on end. According to Sony, the unit delivers up to 25 hours of nonstop playtime. There's even a quick charging feature on deck; charge it for 10 minutes, and you get up to 70 minutes of extra juice.

So far, so good. But how does it sound? It gets loud enough to fill a room with quality sound, making it ideal for home parties. The model features a Mega Bass mode, which might not sound ideal indoors but is excellent for outdoor use.

As if that's not enough, this speaker features a built-in LED light and microphone. The mic supports echo-cancelling technology to make conversations more natural. Of course, not every user relies on their speaker's microphone to handle calls, though you have one just in case.

But that's not all! It even doubles up as a power bank. While the model charges via USB-C, it features a USB-A port, which lets you charge devices while streaming. Considering its ultra-affordable price, the SRS-XG300 is an absolute delight you just can't pass up.

At the end of the day, the choice is all yours. If you believe the SRS-XG300 can meet your music listening needs, hurry up and buy it for $205 off its original price. Keep in mind this is a limited-time promo that may expire soon.
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones.

Bluetooth Speakers - Deals History
133 stories
12 Mar, 2025
The Sony SRS-XG300 becomes dirt-cheap with Amazon's unprecedented 59% discount The booming JBL Xtreme 4 is a top bargain at 26% off with this limited-time sale
10 Mar, 2025
The JBL Charge gets a rare 33% discount at Amazon, possibly for a short while
06 Mar, 2025
Walmart's stellar Bose SoundLink Micro deal is back, saving you a whopping $70
01 Mar, 2025
Epic 33% discount at Amazon makes the JBL PartyBox 310 a must-have for any party
