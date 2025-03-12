The Sony SRS-XG300 becomes dirt-cheap with Amazon's unprecedented 59% discount
Do you find the discounted JBL Xtreme 4 too pricey for your outdoor listening needs? Wait till you see this stunning Sony SRS-XG300 discount. For a limited time, this portable Bluetooth speaker sells with a jaw-dropping 59% discount, bringing it down to just ~$145 from its original ~$350 list price.
While we've encountered multiple $150 discounts on this big speaker, we've never seen it that cheap. Plus, you won't find a matching promo at other merchants, as both Best Buy and Walmart sell it for $200 off. In other words, Amazon's exclusive $205 price cut is just too good to pass up.
On top of that, it gives you many hours of music on end. According to Sony, the unit delivers up to 25 hours of nonstop playtime. There's even a quick charging feature on deck; charge it for 10 minutes, and you get up to 70 minutes of extra juice.
As if that's not enough, this speaker features a built-in LED light and microphone. The mic supports echo-cancelling technology to make conversations more natural. Of course, not every user relies on their speaker's microphone to handle calls, though you have one just in case.
But that's not all! It even doubles up as a power bank. While the model charges via USB-C, it features a USB-A port, which lets you charge devices while streaming. Considering its ultra-affordable price, the SRS-XG300 is an absolute delight you just can't pass up.
At the end of the day, the choice is all yours. If you believe the SRS-XG300 can meet your music listening needs, hurry up and buy it for $205 off its original price. Keep in mind this is a limited-time promo that may expire soon.
Featuring an IP67 rating and a retractable handle, the XG300 easily accompanies you on your outdoor adventures. It should be OK even if you let it roll in the sand or splash it with some water, which is always good news.
So far, so good. But how does it sound? It gets loud enough to fill a room with quality sound, making it ideal for home parties. The model features a Mega Bass mode, which might not sound ideal indoors but is excellent for outdoor use.
