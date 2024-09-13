The durable, bass-heavy Sony SRS-XG300 speaker is now deeply discounted at Best Buy
A great-sounding and durable Bluetooth speaker will usually set you back quite a lot of cash, but not today! Best Buy is selling the capable Sony SRS-XG300 at a lovely $150 discount, letting you get one for just $199.99. That's a great deal considering the speaker will set you back $349.99 on a usual day. Just be sure to act quickly, as the offer has been available for a couple of weeks.
The Sony SRS-XG300 offers loud sound, making it great for a big gathering. But in case you need an extra oomph, the speaker has a Mega Bass feature, which increases the bass in your songs. Additionally, it supports Sony's Music Center app, which boasts its own EQ, letting you tailor the audio to your preferences.
Built to last, the Sony SRS-XG300 boasts a high IP67 rating, making it dustproof and allowing it to handle being submerged in water up to 3 feet deep for 30 minutes. So, it's perfect for taking along to the beach or on hikes without a second thought about it getting damaged.
In a nutshell, the Sony SRS-XG300 puts a lot on the table with its loud sound, IP67 rating, and solid battery life. Plus, it's a real bargain while available at $150 off at Best Buy. So, if you need a new, awesome, and durable Bluetooth speaker, don't hesitate! Tap the deal button in this article and score a brand-new Sony SRS-XG300 at a heavily discounted price now!
Of course, a speaker this awesome also offers great battery life. That's why, with the Sony SRS-XG300, you get up to 25 hours of playtime on a single charge.
