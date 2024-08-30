Save $100 on Galaxy Tab S9 FE!
The loud and durable Sony SRS-XG300 speaker is heavily discounted at Best Buy once again

The loud and durable Sony SRS-XG300 speaker is heavily discounted at Best Buy once again
If you are looking for a great-sounding Bluetooth speaker with top-notch durability, you've just found the perfect deal.

Right now, Best Buy has a fantastic $150 discount on the Sony SRS-XG300 boombox. Thanks to this price cut, you can grab this awesome speaker for just $199.99, down from its usual cost of $349.99. The retailer runs this deal from time to time, as we've covered it on several occasions. Nevertheless, we're excited to see it back once again, as this speaker is worth every penny.

Sony SRS-XG300: Save $150 at Best Buy!

Best Buy is offering the Sony SRS-XG300 for $150 off its price, letting you get one for just 199.99. The speaker delivers loud sound with strong bass. It also boasts an IP67 rating, giving it great durability. So, don't hesitate and save today!
$150 off (43%)
$199 99
$349 99
Buy at BestBuy


First, it's loud, so you won't have any trouble providing sound for your next gathering. It also has a feature called Mega Bass that enhances the bass in your songs for an added punch. For an even more tailored experience, feel free to download the Sony Music Center app and use the EQ settings to adjust the audio to your taste.

As mentioned earlier, the Sony SRS-XG300 also offers great durability, boasting an IP67 dust and water resistance rating. It's fully dust-tight and can be submerged in water up to 3 feet deep for up to 30 minutes. That makes it great for beach days or forest adventures without worrying about damage.

Such a capable speaker should also have good battery life. That's why this bad boy delivers up to 25 hours of listening time on a single charge. However, keep in mind that your playtime will vary depending on how loud you're blasting your songs.

To sum it up, the Sony SRS-XG300 definitely has a lot to offer, such as a loud sound, an IP67 rating, and good battery life. Furthermore, the speaker is a real steal at its current price at Best Buy. Therefore, don't waste time and snatch one at a sweet discount now while you can!
Loading Comments...

