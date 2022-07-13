 Amazon has Sony's newest noise-cancelling earbuds on sale at a big discount for all - PhoneArena
Amazon has Sony's newest noise-cancelling earbuds on sale at a big discount for all

Amazon has Sony's newest noise-cancelling earbuds on sale at a big discount for all
While Amazon's big Prime Day 2022 blowout is far from over, bargain hunters who have no intention to jump through any hoops or meet any special membership conditions in order to get some of the best true wireless earbuds out there at a cool discount might be delighted to hear about the latest Sony LinkBuds S deal.

Sony LinkBuds S

True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, White
$42 off (21%)
$158
$199 99
Buy at Amazon

Sony LinkBuds S

True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Black
$42 off (21%)
$158
$199 99
Buy at Amazon


This doesn't require a Prime subscription, mind you, and it may well extend beyond tomorrow's Prime Day campaign expiration date for both black and white color options. Released less than two months ago with an incredibly tiny and lightweight design at a $199.99 price, the LinkBuds S quickly dropped to $178 with no strings attached whatsoever.

Amazon is now adding an extra $20 discount on top of that, slashing more than 40 bucks overall off the aforementioned list price and thus vastly improving the appeal of these noise-cancelling bad boys in competition with the state-of-the-art Sony WF-1000XM4 or Apple's industry-leading AirPods Pro.

The WF-1000XM4 are currently available for $198 a pair instead of their regular price of $279.99 (with an obligatory Amazon Prime membership), and while the LinkBuds S unsurprisingly offer inferior battery life due to undoubtedly packing a smaller battery, the two's value for money factors are pretty similar.

In addition to "premium" active noise cancellation technology, Sony's newest LinkBuds, which are not as similar to the quirky open-ring LinkBuds as you might expect, also have "premium" sound, "ultra-clear" call quality, IPX4 water resistance, and intuitive touch controls going for them. In short, everything you need for a good sub-$160 true wireless earbuds deal right now, at least on paper.
