Amazon has Sony's newest noise-cancelling earbuds on sale at a big discount for all

This doesn't require a Prime subscription, mind you, and it may well extend beyond tomorrow's Prime Day campaign expiration date for both black and white color options. Released less than two months ago with an incredibly tiny and lightweight design at a $199.99 price, the LinkBuds S quickly dropped to $178 with no strings attached whatsoever.





Amazon is now adding an extra $20 discount on top of that, slashing more than 40 bucks overall off the aforementioned list price and thus vastly improving the appeal of these noise-cancelling bad boys in competition with the state-of-the-art Sony WF-1000XM4 or Apple's industry-leading AirPods Pro





The WF-1000XM4 are currently available for $198 a pair instead of their regular price of $279.99 (with an obligatory Amazon Prime membership), and while the LinkBuds S unsurprisingly offer inferior battery life due to undoubtedly packing a smaller battery, the two's value for money factors are pretty similar.