Sony's quirky LinkBuds are insanely cheap (with 2-year warranty) a few months after their release





These decidedly unique-looking bad boys don't offer state-of-the-art active noise cancellation for a simple reason, aiming instead to "connect your online and offline worlds" with the help of large holes drilled right down their middle.

Sony LinkBuds True Wireless Earbuds, Open-Ring Design, Certified Refurbished, 2-Year Warranty, Gray $116 off (64%) $63 99 $179 99 Buy at eBay Sony LinkBuds True Wireless Earbuds, Open-Ring Design, Certified Refurbished, 2-Year Warranty, White $116 off (64%) $63 99 $179 99 Buy at eBay





The key purpose of this unconventional "open-ring" design is to make music listeners more aware of their surroundings, but at $179.99, the LinkBuds were obviously a tough sell for the true wireless earbuds-loving masses. That might explain why a "top rated plus" eBay vendor seemed to be in a hurry to put these things on sale at a very special price in "like new" condition.





The same seller, called Secondipity, can already do a better deal than last month, charging as little as $63.99 for "certified" refurbished units in gray and white colors with a two-year Allstate warranty included. All you need to do is remember to enter the "SUMMER20SAVE" promo code at checkout by July 13 to slash an extra 20 percent off the already discounted price of $79.99 and "settle" for fully functional units showing "minimal if any signs of wear."





Given their... unorthodox design choice, the first-gen Sony LinkBuds (not to be confused with the more conventional LinkBuds S ) certainly come with an impressive list of features, including noise reduction technology, "balanced high-quality" sound, Precise Voice Pickup capabilities for crystal clear phone calls, up to 5.5 hours of battery life (or 17.5 hours with the charging case factored in), IPX4 water resistance, and Adaptive Volume Control functionality.





AirPods Pro killers these puppies are most definitely not, but at 64 bucks, they most certainly don't have to be for (some of) you to consider them a good deal.