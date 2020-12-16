Sony's best true wireless earbuds are on sale at hefty discounts just in time for Christmas
The WF-SP800N noise-cancelling earbuds, for instance, are on sale at an excellent $71.99 discount, equating to 36 percent slashed off the $199.99 list price, for the next few hours only. This sporty model is available in black, blue, and orange hues, resisting sweat and splashes to keep up with your most intense workouts, both out in the wild and at the gym.
Commercially released earlier this year, these bad boys don't seem to go after the same target audience as Apple's market-leading AirPods lineup, instead undercutting the gym-friendly Beats Powerbeats Pro while adopting a more conventional and discreet design with soft-cushioned arc supporters. As a result, the Sony WF-SP800N are fairly comfortable to wear during your extended training sessions, also lasting a whopping 9 hours on a single battery charge.
The charging case you get at no extra cost with these reasonably priced little headphones can take that endurance score up to 18 hours (or even 26 hours with the noise cancellation feature switched off), which offsets the bulkiness of said case.
Of course, if you want an alternative for the high-end AirPods Pro, the Sony WF-1000XM3 are definitely the way to go, thanks to their "industry leading" noise cancellation technology, "dramatically improved" sound quality, and up to 24 hours of combined battery life.
Released before Apple's first noise-cancelling earbuds last year, the black and silver WF-1000XM3 are cheaper than ever right now, fetching $71.99 less than their usual $229.99 price for a "limited time" that could well extend beyond the 24-hour window of the latest WF-SP800N deal.