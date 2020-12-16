Get a pair of Sony noise-canceling headphones at half price
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Let’s talk about the price - normally, this model sells at around $250 but for a limited time you can get it at half the price on Amazon. The WHXB900N also features an integrated microphone, Bluetooth connectivity, up to 30 hours of battery life, touch sensor controls, and smart assistant integration.
These headphones receive very positive feedback and reviews online, with sound specialists from SoundGuys.com giving the model 8 of 10. You can get four of these for the price of the Apple AirPods Max. Worth considering, isn’t it?