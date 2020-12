Get a pair of Sony noise-canceling headphones at half price

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.

digital noise-canceling





30 hours of battery life

There’s an uproar in the webspace concerning headphones prices, obviously, Apple AirPods Max being the catalyst. We’re not here to judge Apple’s latest venture into the audio territory but offer a great substitute for the pods - a pair of Sony headphones that are actually a fraction of the price.The Sony WHXB900N Noise Cancelling Headphones focus on every important feature you would want in your headphones. They usetechnology and we all know that Sony is an industry leader when it comes to silencing those unwanted noises.Let’s talk about the price - normally, this model sells at around $250 but for a limited time you can get it at half the price on Amazon. The WHXB900N also features an integrated microphone, Bluetooth connectivity, up to, touch sensor controls, and smart assistant integration.These headphones receive very positive feedback and reviews online, with sound specialists from SoundGuys.com giving the model 8 of 10. You can get four of these for the price of the Apple AirPods Max. Worth considering, isn’t it?