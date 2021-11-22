Rumored name changes for Snapdragon chips reportedly confirmed by Qualcomm

Snapdragon 8 gen1 . While we don't know exactly what the new names will be, the company says that they will be shorter and simpler.

According to Android Authority , Qualcomm today confirmed part of a rumor that we passed along last week and will be giving its line of Snapdragon chipsets new names. A post on Weibo by tipster Digital Chat Station said that instead of its next flagship chip being called the Qualcomm Snapdragon 898, the chipset would be named. While we don't know exactly what the new names will be, the company says that they will be shorter and simpler.





Toward that end, the company name will be removed from the official title of the chips. So instead of being called Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 gen1, the flagship chip might be referred to as the Snapdragon 8 gen1. Qualcomm says that it will do away with the three-digit numbering scheme and will use a single-digit instead. It also added that the "8" series will remain the current flagship model, all of which points to the rumored Snapdragon 8 gen1 name as being a strong possibility.





Qualcomm reportedly tested out two different naming systems with over 2,000 customers. The new naming scheme could be announced next week when Qualcomm is supposed to unveil the next 800 series chipset. What is unclear is how Qualcomm will account for multiple chips in the same series such as the Snapdragon 888 and the Snapdragon 870.





If we might wager a guess, that could be where the generation number comes into play. For example, the Snapdragon 8 gen1 could be the name for the flagship 8 series chipset while another slightly less powerful 8 series component could be the Snapdragon 8 gen2.





The Snapdragon name was first used by Qualcomm in 2007 with the Snapdragon S1. It was the first processor made for mobile to run at 1GHz and was built using the 65nm process node (how far we've come).

