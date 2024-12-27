Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset brings Apple Intelligence feature to Galaxy S25 Ultra

Samsung
Holding out the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
The Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset — Qualcomm’s latest and greatest processor — is a capable little piece of silicon. As such a recently discovered bit of fascinating code reveals that we might be getting on-device AI image editing on the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

A big selling point of Apple Intelligence is the ability to carry out some AI tasks locally on the device instead of having to rely on the cloud. This not only means a stronger guarantee of privacy but also eliminates the need to always be connected to the internet. And apparently the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset is powerful enough to let you edit images with AI on-device.

The code found listed special characteristics for various chipsets. For the Snapdragon 8 Elite there was a feature called ‘FEATURE_GEN_EDIT_ON_DEVICE’ which pretty much speaks for itself. There were other listed tools too but it isn’t confirmed whether they will be able to run without the cloud.

Video Thumbnail
Galaxy AI has been improving rapidly. | Video credit — Samsung

This would be just one way that Samsung pushes new AI features onto its flagship phones. Alongside the Galaxy S25 series we will also see a revamped LLM-powered Bixby AI assistant. If the new Bixby is as good as I’m hoping then it would beat the iPhone 16 to the punch.

The code also gave further confirmation that the entire S25 lineup will be powered by Snapdragon processors. There were no Exynos or other chipsets listed for the S25 phones.

A full leaked specs sheet of the Galaxy S25 Ultra shows that the phone will be a powerhouse even if somewhat the same as its predecessor. The option for 16 GB of RAM — something we haven’t seen since the Galaxy S21 Ultra — is likely also present to improve on-device AI performance.

All the top phone manufacturers are going all in on AI and for good reason. While some may find it annoying it genuinely helps in a lot of areas in my opinion. Image generation and photo editing is barely scratching the surface of what AI on phones will be capable of in a few years’ time.
