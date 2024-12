Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset brings Apple Intelligence feature to Galaxy S25 Ultra

Galaxy AI has been improving rapidly. | Video credit — Samsung

This would be just one way that Samsung pushes new AI features onto its flagship phones. Alongside the Galaxy S25 series we will also see a revamped LLM-powered Bixby AI assistant . If the new Bixby is as good as I’m hoping then it would beat the iPhone 16 to the punch.The code also gave further confirmation that the entire S25 lineup will be powered by Snapdragon processors. There were no Exynos or other chipsets listed for the S25 phones.A full leaked specs sheet of the Galaxy S25 Ultra shows that the phone will be a powerhouse even if somewhat the same as its predecessor. The option for 16 GB of RAM — something we haven’t seen since the Galaxy S21 Ultra — is likely also present to improve on-device AI performance.All the top phone manufacturers are going all in on AI and for good reason. While some may find it annoying it genuinely helps in a lot of areas in my opinion. Image generation and photo editing is barely scratching the surface of what AI on phones will be capable of in a few years’ time.