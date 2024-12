It's not too late to save on the Garmin Vivoactive 5 at Amazon

Save $100 on the Garmin Vivoactive 5 at Amazon If you're looking for a capable GPS smartwatch with long battery life and an OLED touchscreen, consider the Garmin Vivoactive 5. This is a budget GPS timepiece that keeps selling at its best price on Amazon, offered for $100 off its MSRP. If you're planning to gift it to someone, we suggest ordering by December 21st to ensure it'll arrive on time for Christmas Eve. $100 off (33%) Buy at Amazon

Looking for a capable smartwatch with accurate metrics, various workout features, and long battery life? Seek no further than the Garmin Vivoactive 5 . This affordable Venu 3 alternative is ideal for users who don't pay much attention to design. As if that's not enough, it's $100 off at Amazon.While this isn't the first time we've seen the unit for about $200 at the commerce giant, it's never been cheaper. In other words, even though you're not scoring a unique deal, you're getting this fella at its best price. And if you'd like to present it to someone for Christmas, we'd suggest you order by December 21st. That way, you can rest assured it'll arrive in time for the holidays.Costing way less than premium Garmin watches , the Vivoactive 5 has a fiber-reinforced polymer case and anodized aluminum bezel. While appropriate for its asking price, the build quality and used materials may not appeal to every user. If you emphasize appearance more than anything else, we'd suggest you opt for one of the best smartwatches . After all, those look much more premium. Conversely, should price and battery life be of bigger importance to you, chances are you'd be pretty happy with this puppy.Despite its sub-$300 price, the 42mm Garmin watch boasts a 1.2-inch AMOLED touchscreen with always-on functionality. As you may know, not every timepiece of the brand has an OLED screen, so this is welcome. The Galaxy Watch 7 rival also comes with over 30 built-in sports apps for skiing, yoga, running, and other activities.This puppy may not be able to prepare you for a marathon (for it lacks runner-centric features), but it can estimate your fitness age or help you create workouts. It can also show you performance limits and cardiovascular fitness with its dedicated VO2 Max sensor, an important metric for athletes.The Vivoactive 5 doesn't ignore your health, either. It gives you a morning report, sleep coaching options, continuous heart rate tracking and more. Add a battery life of up to 11 days to this sweet package, and you've got a true budget winner. Get the Garmin timepiece now and enjoy your $100 discount at Amazon!