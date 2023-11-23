Save BIG with this Fitbit Versa 4 Black Friday deal at Amazon right now!
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
We all know that once the new year starts approaching, everyone gets fired up to start working on those new year's resolutions, and what's more classic than getting into the best shape of your life? If you are thinking of starting such a journey, then it is probably a good idea to look for one of the best Black Friday smartwatch deals, but here's one in particular that caught our eyes!
Delving into the standout features of these Versa smartwatches, their allure extends beyond aesthetics. Offering over six days of battery life, built-in GPS connectivity, 24/7 heart rate monitoring, comprehensive sleep tracking, stress management features, blood oxygen supervision, and a commendable 1.58-inch color touchscreen boasting a resolution of 336 x 336 pixels, they represent a comprehensive package in the realm of budget-friendly smartwatches.
Yes, we are talking about the Fitbit Versa 4. Featuring a classic all-black (or black/graphite) model that radiates familiarity, a daring pink sand/copper rose variant that may not be everyone's style for fairly obvious reasons, and a third option showcasing a "waterfall blue" band and platinum body that strikes a harmonious balance between conventional and flashy aesthetics, the latest offerings in smartwatches from Versa have something for every taste.
While we are looking at a model that is now one year old, it is still the latest Fitbit Versa smartwatch that's been released. However, Google owns Fitbit, having bought it in 2021, which might explain the lack of a new generation, but it also means that the Versa 4 comes with some neat software features that also adorn the more premium and feature-packed Pixel Watch.
Delving into the standout features of these Versa smartwatches, their allure extends beyond aesthetics. Offering over six days of battery life, built-in GPS connectivity, 24/7 heart rate monitoring, comprehensive sleep tracking, stress management features, blood oxygen supervision, and a commendable 1.58-inch color touchscreen boasting a resolution of 336 x 336 pixels, they represent a comprehensive package in the realm of budget-friendly smartwatches.
For consumers seeking a holistic smartwatch experience without breaking the bank, the current promotion presents a rare opportunity to acquire a great fitness tracker at a significantly reduced cost. As the holiday season is practically here, this offer stands as a noteworthy chance to gift yourself or a loved one with some affordable but comprehensive wearable technology.
Things that are NOT allowed: