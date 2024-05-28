Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

It's not too late to save $205 on the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro (Gen 2) via the official store
Are you a fan of Lenovo’s tablets? In such case, you’ll most likely find this Tab P11 Pro (Gen 2) deal at the official store rather tempting. The Lenovo doorbuster offer shaves a gargantuan 47% off this bad boy’s price tag. If you’re wondering, that markdown equates to $205 in savings, which undoubtedly sounds like a pretty good offer. 

Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Gen 2 (128GB): still $205 off

The Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Gen 2 with 128GB of storage remains at 47% off via the official store. The tablet features an 11.2-inch OLED display with HDR10+ and Dolby Vision, making it perfect for watching movies on the go. The tablet also features an octa-core MediaTek processor and 6GB RAM. Get one through Lenovo's doorbuster deal while you can.
$205 off (48%)
$224 99
$429 99
Buy at Lenovo


We first noticed this stunningly good promo a couple of weeks ago, meaning it could vanish soon. That’s why, if you can’t afford any of Apple’s iPad models – this bad boy is even cheaper than the 10.2-inch iPad (2021) – you should definitely have it on your radar. 

While it’s technically far from the best tablets on the market, the P11 Pro (Gen 2) isn’t half bad. For less than $230, this Android device gives you an 11.2-inch OLED screen with 120Hz refresh rates. You can expect beautiful visuals, though cinematics undoubtedly won’t be as good as what you can get from the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra

This fella makes an ideal streaming companion with HDR10+ and Dolby Vision support, complemented by four JBL speakers tuned for Dolby Atmos. The rest of the picture includes a MediaTek Kompanio 1300T processor, 6GB RAM, 128GB storage, a 13MP rear-facing camera, and an 8MP selfie unit. If you need more space on your slate, insert a microSD card; there’s a dedicated slot for that purpose. 

If there’s anything not quite respectable about this Android tablet, it must be the OS and security upgrade promise. Having been released in 2022, this bad boy arrives with Android 12 out of the box and should get Android 14 as a final OS update. As for software patches, those will continue until sometime in 2025. 

But if you don’t mind this too much, the Tab P11 Pro (Gen 2) is certainly an attractive option at $205 off its price tag. Go ahead and treat yourself to one while Lenovo’s top-notch deal is still here.
