Samsung’s latest phone is all too familiar to get excited about

Samsung Galaxy F16 5G will be available on March 13 exclusively via Flipkart | Video credit: Samsung India









The fact that it’s only a slight upgrade over the Besides the low price, one of the phone’s main selling points is the fact that Samsung will provide users with six years of Android OS upgrades. Beyond that, the Galaxy F16 5G is just all too familiar to be excited about.The fact that it’s only a slight upgrade over the Galaxy F15 doesn’t help either. For reference, the Galaxy F15 sports a smaller 6.6-inch display and a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ processor, but it comes with a bigger 6,000 mAh battery inside.

Samsung has been in a frenzy in India, as the South Korean company released a bunch of M and A series phones. The bad news is most of these phones are based on the same model, so the only difference between them is minor design changes.For example, Samsung launched the Galaxy A06 in India earlier this year, which is exactly the same phone as the Galaxy F06 and Galaxy M06. It looks a little bit different, but all three share the same technical specifications.The same goes for the latest phone introduced by Samsung in India, the Galaxy F16 5G, which has the same specs as the Galaxy M16 and Galaxy A16 , two affordable phones that are already available for purchase.