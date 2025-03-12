GO Ad-Free for $1.99/m I 7-Day Trial

Samsung’s latest phone is all too familiar to get excited about

By
0comments
Samsung
Samsung Galaxy F16 5G
Samsung has been in a frenzy in India, as the South Korean company released a bunch of M and A series phones. The bad news is most of these phones are based on the same model, so the only difference between them is minor design changes.

For example, Samsung launched the Galaxy A06 in India earlier this year, which is exactly the same phone as the Galaxy F06 and Galaxy M06. It looks a little bit different, but all three share the same technical specifications.

The same goes for the latest phone introduced by Samsung in India, the Galaxy F16 5G, which has the same specs as the Galaxy M16 and Galaxy A16, two affordable phones that are already available for purchase.

Samsung Galaxy F16 5G has the same specs as the Galaxy A16 and Galaxy M16 | Image credit: Samsung India

The newly introduced Galaxy F16 5G will be available in India starting March 13 for as low as Rs 11,500 ($130). The phone comes in three flavors – Bling Black, Viking Blue and Glam Green, and it’s exclusive to Indian retailer Flipkart.

As mentioned earlier, the Galaxy F16 5G has the same specs as the other two affordable smartphones Samsung launched in India months ago, the Galaxy A16 and Galaxy M16.

  • Display: 6.7-inch Super AMOLED, FHD+ (1080 x 2340 pixels), 90 Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 6300
  • Memory: 8 GB RAM, 128 GB internal storage
  • Camera: 50-megapixel primary, 5-megapixel ultra-wide, 2-megapixel macro
  • Front camera: 13-megapixel
  • Battery: 5,000 mAh with 25W fast charging support.
  • Software: Android 15 with One UI 7; six years of Android OS upgrades and security updates.
  • Other features: side-mounted fingerprint sensor, microSD card slot, USB Type-C port.

Video Thumbnail
Samsung Galaxy F16 5G will be available on March 13 exclusively via Flipkart | Video credit: Samsung India

Besides the low price, one of the phone’s main selling points is the fact that Samsung will provide users with six years of Android OS upgrades. Beyond that, the Galaxy F16 5G is just all too familiar to be excited about.

The fact that it’s only a slight upgrade over the Galaxy F15 doesn’t help either. For reference, the Galaxy F15 sports a smaller 6.6-inch display and a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ processor, but it comes with a bigger 6,000 mAh battery inside.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Senior News Writer
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

